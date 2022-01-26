What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s game at Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team heads to Nebraska after losing to Michigan State last Friday.

The matchup originally was scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed back two days to allow Nebraska to return from its short pause. Nebraska had to cancel its Saturday game against Ohio State due to COVID-19 issues within the program that first were reported Thursday. The number of scholarship players available on Nebraska’s roster fell below the Big Ten threshold of seven, according to a news release.

Thursday’s game will mark the 35th meeting between UW and Nebraska. The Badgers lead the all-time series 20-14, winning 14 of the 18 meetings since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2) vs. Nebraska (6-13, 0-8)

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network, with Chris Vosters and Trent Meacham

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: UW beat Nebraska for the sixth time in a row and held the Cornhuskers to a season-low point total in a 61-48 road win last season. The Badgers had seven players score at least eight points, led by then-freshman Johnny Davis, who finished with 10.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: UW is averaging 72.7 points per game, which is the team’s highest mark since the 2013-14 season.

Coach: Greg Gard, 134-73 in his seventh season at UW.

Probable starters:

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Steven Crowl 7-0 234 So. Center 8.8 Johnny Davis 6-5 194 So. Guard 22.3 Brad Davison 6-4 200 Sr. Guard 15.4 Chucky Hepburn 6-2 211 Fr. Guard 7.1 Tyler Wahl 6-9 221 Jr. Forward 11.0

Key rotational players:

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Jahcobi Neath 6-4 196 Jr. Guard 2.5 Lorne Bowman 6-2 210 Fr. Guard 3.0 Ben Carlson 6-9 226 So. Forward 1.8 Chris Vogt 7-0 257 Sr. Center 2.9

Player to watch: Davison is having the best season of his career, ranking 15th in the Big Ten in scoring at 15.4 points per game. He is second in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 43.1% during conference play. He needs just two 3-pointers to break the school career record.

Nebraska

Fast fact: Thursday's game with No. 11 UW will be the Huskers' sixth game against a ranked opponent and fifth in the month of January.

Coach: Fred Hoiberg, 20-58 in his third season at Nebraska.

Probable starters:

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Alonzo Verge Jr. 6-4 164 Jr. Guard 14.3 Bryce McGowens 6-7 179 Fr. Guard 15.7 Keisei Tominaga 6-2 178 So. Guard 7.8 Lat Mayen 6-9 217 Jr. Forward 5.1 Derrick Walker 6-9 239 Jr. Forward 9.8

Key rotational players:

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG C.J. Wilcher 6-5 221 Fr. Guard 8.0 Kobe Webster 6-0 176 Sr. Guard 6.0 Wilhem Breidenbach 6-10 227 Fr. Forward 3.7 Eduardo Andre 6-11 236 Fr. Forward 3.6

Player to watch: Derrick Walker was one of four NCAA players — and two from power conferences — shooting better than 70% from the field and the free throw line as of Monday. Walker, who is averaging 9.8 points per game, is the only one of the four averaging more than seven points per game.

Three things to watch for

Bouncing back after Michigan State

The Badgers are coming off one of their three losses, an 86-74 setback to Michigan State.

Davison said the Badgers let the Spartans get comfortable offensively, which is an area they’re hoping to improve upon against the Cornhuskers. Michigan State shot 52.7% from the field and 50% from 3-point range; both were season highs against UW.

Davison and Gard mentioned rebounding as an area of improvement. UW was outrebounded 39-20 by Michigan State, but the Badgers were missing second-leading rebounder Tyler Wahl due to injury.

“We'll have to be good at things that we weren't good at Friday night,” Gard said. “We're going to be better in transition, defensively, better on the glass, be more efficient at the start of the game, offensively. Those are the things we have to get better at, regardless of who we played next.”

Different night, different star

A Nebraska player has scored at least 20 points in a game 11 times this season, with four players accomplishing the feat.

McGowens leads with five of those and ranks third nationally among all true freshmen in scoring at 15.7 points per game as of Sunday following his 20-point game against Indiana.

Verge has averaged 14.3 points per game during his career, which included two seasons at Arizona State. He was named Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year at Arizona State in 2019-20. He has four double-doubles and four 20-point outings this season.

Walker leads Nebraska’s front court with an average of 6.1 rebounds. He has three double-doubles.

“When they played (Purdue), they started playing through him, so obviously we can't let him get going,” Crowl said about Walker. "Then just the screens he sets. He rolls hard, so stopping that and then stopping those guards from getting down hill will be a big thing stopping him.”

Not an AAU game

Crowl said the Badgers will have to be on top of their defense because the Cornhuskers play "so loose and fast" that they often play in the style of most AAU teams. He said the goal is to limit Nebraska’s transition and the guards from pushing the pace.

The Badgers are holding their opponents to an average of 66.9 points per game, which ranks seventh in the Big Ten. Nebraska is averaging 73.3 points.

The Cornhuskers only have two players averaging more than 10 points per game but five averaging more than seven points.

“They're very athletic,” Davison said. “They love to get up and go, love to get out in transition and try to score as quickly as possible. We definitely want to keep them to the half court. (They have) really good one-on-one guys who can create shots, that can make shots. So definitely going to be a defensive challenge for us.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.