What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s game against Texas A&M in the 2021 Maui Invitational

The Aggies have 154 rebounds with an average of 38.5 per game this season. Radford leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game while the tallest member of the team.

Testing the bench

This is the first road trip for 12 of the players on the UW roster. Davison said road trips weren’t the same during the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s the first time many of them have to play multiple games in a row.

UW is guaranteed to play three games and will play them on consecutive days. The Badgers also are playing a high-level team each day. Three of the teams in the field rank higher than the Badgers (46) on KenPom.com — Houston (8), Notre Dame (37) and Oregon (41). Saint Mary’s is right behind the Badgers at 47, while Butler and Texas A&M are ranked 73 and 75, respectively.

Chaminade is not on the KenPom.com rankings because it is a Division II school.

The Badgers only have played one other team in the top 100. Their two wins came against teams ranked in the bottom third.

Davison said the tournament will be a good opportunity to bounce back from a loss and prepare for Big Ten play.