What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s game against Purdue

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team hosts Purdue on Tuesday for a game that could determine the Big Ten Conference regular-season champion.

Both teams have clinched a double bye in the Big Ten tournament, but the result of Tuesday’s game likely will decide which team earns the No. 1 seed.

This is the Badgers' second to last game of the regular season. They also host Nebraska on Sunday. UW bested Purdue earlier this year and is 13-5 against the Boilermakers at the Kohl Center.

UW rose two spots to No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press poll to make it an top-10 matchup. Purdue dropped from No. 4 to No. 8 following its loss to Michigan State on Saturday.

UW is ranked 21st in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA tournament — and Purdue is 12th.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4) vs. Purdue (23-5, 13-5)

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Kohl Center

TV: ESPN, with Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel and Myron Medcalf

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: The then-ranked No. 23 Badgers upset then-No. 3 Purdue 74-69, ending the Boilermakers’ 13-game winning streak at Mackey Arena.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: The Badgers are one win away from earning at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Coach: Greg Gard, 142-75 in his seventh season at UW.

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Steven Crowl 7-0 234 So. Center 9.5 Johnny Davis 6-5 194 So. Guard 20.5 Brad Davison 6-4 200 Sr. Guard 14.2 Chucky Hepburn 6-2 211 Fr. Guard 7.6 Tyler Wahl 6-9 221 Jr. Forward 11.2

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Jordan Davis 6-4 198 So. Guard 1.3 Ben Carlson 6-9 226 So. Forward 1.3 Chris Vogt 7-0 257 Sr. Center 2.5 Jahcobi Neath 6-4 196 Jr. Guard 1.7





Player to watch: Davison finished with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals against Rutgers. He went 4-for-8 from 3-point range, marking his eighth game with at least four 3-pointers this season.

Purdue

Fast fact: Purdue is 5-1 against nationally-ranked teams this season (lone loss to UW), the fourth-most such wins for any team this season.

Coach: Matt Painter, 379-189 in his 17th season.

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Zach Edey 7-4 295 So. Center 14.8 Jaden Ivey 6-4 195 So. Guard 17.3 Mason Gillis 6-6 230 So. Forward 6.6 Eric Hunter 6-4 175 Sr. Guard 5,7 S. Stefanovic 6-5 205 S. Guard 11.2

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Caleb Furst 6-10 230 Fr. Forward 4.3 B, Newman 6-5 200 So. Guard 5.0 I. Thompson 6-1 160 Jr. Guard 4.9 T. Williams 6-10 255 Sr. Forward 11.9





Player to watch: Edey is averaging 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks over 19.0 minutes per game. He’s had seven career games where he has scored at least 20 points in 20 or fewer minutes.

Three things to watch for

What happened last time

The Badgers held Purdue to its second-worst shooting performance of the season, with the Boilermakers shooting 41.1% from the field in the teams’ first matchup this season. Purdue shot 31.8% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range in the first half and averaged just 0.82 points per possession in the opening 20 minutes.

The Boilermakers’ shooting improved in the second half, but the five-point deficit at halftime was enough of a hole they couldn’t dig out of.

UW’s offense connected on 45% of its shots but only 25% from 3-point range. Davis led the Badgers with a career-high 37 points along with 14 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Davison was the only other UW player to score in double figures, finishing with 15 points. Davis and Davison were two of the three players to hit a 3-pointer, along with freshman guard Chucky Hepburn, while five Purdue players connected from long range.

Badgers big men Crowl, Wahl and Vogt fouled out of the game. Vogt defended Edey for most of the game, and Edey scored 14 of his 24 points after Vogt left with 8:17 left in the game.

Purdue coming off a loss

The Boilermakers and Badgers were tied in the conference standings heading into Saturday, but Purdue fell to Michigan State while UW bested Rutgers, earning it sole possession of first place.

Purdue trailed Michigan State for a majority of the game but rallied from an 11-point deficit midway through the second half. The Boilermakers tied the game twice in the last minute.

Tyson Walker of the Spartans made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3 seconds left. Purdue had two chances to extend the game but failed to connect on either and lost 68-65.

Edey’s career-high 25 points wasn’t enough as Purdue went 1 for 9 from 3-point range — it averages 39.9% from beyond the arc. Ivey had 16 points, and Williams added 11 points. Purdue shot 52.1% overall and Michigan State connected on 47.4% of its shots.

Who is No. 1?

Tuesday’s matchup is a big one not only for the Big Ten title race but also for conference tournament seeding. UW is currently in first place with Purdue and Illinois tied for second.

UW only needs one win for a share of the regular-season title. If UW defeats both Purdue and Nebraska, it will win the Big Ten regular-season title by itself. The Badgers will then be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament.

If the Badgers lose to Purdue but beat Nebraska they’ll likely earn a share for the Big Ten title. Assuming both Illinois and Purdue win their final regular season games, there would be a three-way tie for the Big Ten regular-season title.

If UW is tied with both Illinois and Purdue, just Illinois or just Purdue they’ll be the No. 2 seed, according to the Big Ten tiebreaker rules.

