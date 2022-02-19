What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s game against Michigan

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is back home to host Michigan on Sunday before a two-game away stretch next week.

Both teams are fresh off wins: The Badgers defeated Indiana 74-69 on Tuesday and the Wolverines beat Iowa 84-79 on the road Thursday.

Michigan leads the all-time series 94-76, but UW has a 49-35 advantage in games played in Madison. The Wolverines swept two meetings with UW last season.

The No. 15 Badgers are ranked 19th in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team resumes for selection and seeing in the NCAA Tournament — and Michigan is 31st.

UW will honor Michael Finley (1992-95) and raise his No. 24 jersey into the Kohl Center rafters at halftime.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4) vs. Michigan (14-10, 8-6)

When: Noon Sunday

Where: Kohl Center

TV: CBS, with Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: Wisconsin led by 12 at the half, but couldn’t hold off a Michigan rally, falling 67-59 on Feb. 18, 2021 at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: UW reached the 20-win mark for the 17th time in the past 20 seasons, including four times under coach Greg Gard.

Coach: Greg Gard, 139-75 in his seventh season at UW.

Probable starters:

Steven Crowl — 7-0, 234 lbs, sophomore, center, 9.1 points per game

Johnny Davis: — 6-5, 194 lbs, sophomore, guard, 20.7 points per game

Brad Davison — 6-4, 200 lbs, senior, guard, 14.7 points per game

Chucky Hepburn — 6-2, 211 lbs, freshman, guard, 7.6 points per game

Tyler Wahl — 6-9, 221 lbs, junior, forward, 11.3 points per game

Key rotational players:

Lorne Bowman — 6-2, 210 lbs, freshman, guard, 3.0 points per game

Ben Carlson — 6-9, 226 lbs, sophomore, forward, 1.8 points per game

Jahcobi Neath — 6-4, 196 lbs, junior, guard, 1.6 points per game

Chris Vogt — 7-0, 257 lbs, senior, center, 2.5 points per game

Player to watch: Davis leads the nation, averaging 25.3 points per game in the seven games against ranked opponents this season.

Michigan

Fast fact: The Wolverines are 1-4 vs. the top 25 with the lone victory an 82-58 win over No. 3 Purdue (Feb. 10).

Coach: Juwan Howard, 56-27 in his third season.

Probable starters:

Eli Brooks — 6-1, 185 lbs, graduate senior, guard, 12.4 points per game

Moussa Diabate — 6-11, 210 lbs, freshman, forward, 9.5 points per game

Hunter Dickinson — 7-1, 260 lbs, sophomore, center, 17.9 points per game

Caleb Houstan — 6-8, 205 lbs, freshman, guard, 10.0 points per game

DeVante’ Jones — 6-1, 200 lbs, graduate senior, guard, 9.3 points per game

Key rotational players:

Terrance Williams II — 6-7, 230 lbs, sophomore, forward, 4.3 points per game

Brandon Johns Jr. — 6-8, 240 lbs, senior, forward, 4.0 points per game

Kobe Bufkin — 6-4, 175 lbs, freshman, guard, 3.4 points per game

Frankie Collins — 6-1, 185 lbs, freshman, guard, 2.7 points per game

Player to watch: Diabate recorded his first career 20-plus point game against Iowa with a career-high 28 points, which tied Dickinson for the Wolverines’ best single-game output this season.

Three things to watch for

Dickinson

This is the second straight season Dickinson leads Michigan in scoring and rebounding. He has scored more than 10 points in 20 games this season and has a team-best 10 games with more than 20 points scored, including a career-high tying 28 points at Purdue. He’s scored 20 or more points in seven of his last 11 games.

He also has seven games of 10 or more rebounds and tied his career-high 15 rebounds at Penn State on Feb. 8. Those double-digit board games have led to his team-best six double-doubles.

Dickinson also is 20-for-20 from the free throw line in the month of February. He’s shooting 80% from the line this season.

“Hunter’s a really good passer,” Gard said. “He's shooting 3s now a little bit more. Not a lot, but has added that and it looks pretty good coming out of his hand. He can create a lot of [opportunities] passing out of the high post, the low post, do a little pick and popping, shooting 3s. He’s a pretty effective player.”

Better than it looks

The Wolverines arguably have been the biggest underachievers in terms of Big Ten teams and their preseason expectations. Michigan was picked to win the league by members of the media that cover the Big Ten, but currently sits seventh in the conference standings with only one win over a ranked team.

UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said a lot of the Wolverines’ lackluster season has to do with how many new pieces they have. The roster is very young, with two freshmen in the starting five.

Houstan was picked to be the preseason freshman of the year, but the only statistical category he’s ranked in the Top 25 of conference players is 3-point shots made per game. He averages 1.7 per game, which is second on the team behind Brooks’ 1.8 3-point shots. Houston averages 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Michigan ranks seventh in the conference, averaging 73.6 points per game, and ninth in defense, holding its opponents to 68.3 points.

“I would say they're a better team than what their record is,” Oliver said. “Because of their youth, they've had to iron things out. They're starting to do that, so we really got to play well.”

Breaking down the win against Purdue

The Wolverines upset Purdue just five days after falling to the Boilermakers on the road.

Michigan was led by Dickinson with 22 points and Diabate with 15. After getting just 26 points in the paint in the first matchup against Purdue, the Wolverines hit that mark in the first half and closed the game with 36 total. They also made 12 3-pointers after managing just five in the first game.

Brooks scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, while adding six rebounds and four assists.

Michigan’s defense held the Purdue offense to just 44% shooting overall and 22.2% from 3-point range. The Boilermakers typically average 50.2% overall and 40.4% from beyond the arc.

