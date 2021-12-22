What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s game against George Mason

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team returns to the court Thursday after an eight-day break and will host George Mason.
The Badgers face the Patriots after previously scheduled Morgan State was unable to travel due to COVID-19 complications within its program.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (9-2) vs. George Mason (7-5).
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Kohl Center.
TV: Big Ten Network, with Telly Hughes and Brian Butch.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
Last meeting: This is the programs’ first meeting.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: UW has had three second-half comebacks of 10 or more points for the first time in the same season since 1999-2000.
Coach: Greg Gard, 128-72 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.
Player to watch: Davis returns after missing the Nicholls State game because of an illness. He is UW’s leading scorer at 20.9 points per game.
George Mason
Fast fact: The Patriots have two Power Five road wins — Georgia and Maryland — in a season for the first time in program history.
Coach: Kim English, 7-5 in his first season.
Probable starters: Josh Oduro, D’Shawn Schwartz, DeVon Cooper, Davonte Gaines and Xavier Johnson.
Player to watch: Oduro led the Patriots against Georgia with his second double-double in three games. He produced 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career-best six blocks. It marked his sixth game with at least 20 points this season.
Three things to watch
English takes over
English is in his first season as a coach after being an assistant at Tulsa, Colorado and most recently Tennessee. He’s the third-youngest coach in Division I at 33 years old, behind Loyola Chicago coach Drew Valentine (30) and Nicholls State coach Austin Claunch (32).
He helped Tennessee to a Top 25 ranking and a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament in 2020-21, marking the program’s third straight appearance in the tournament.
George Mason started 4-0 before losing five straight. The Patriots have won their past two games.
“They're good,” Gard said. “Given the situation we're in, for us to have this type of opponent coming in as a heck of a challenge for us.”
Shooting efficiency
The first thing Gard said he noticed about the Patriots was their ability to score consistently. George Mason is averaging 72.8 points per game on 45.9% shooting overall and 36.0% from beyond the arc.
Oduro leads the way at 17.4 points per game, followed by Schwartz (14.6), Cooper (13.2) and Gaines (10.9).
George Mason is 5-1 when four or more players score at least 10 points in a game.
“They've got shooters on the wings,” Davis said. “Those guys aren't afraid to let it fly. They've got a nice-looking stroke. All around I think they're a solid team. They play on the inside all very well and they've got a very skilled big man. They’re going to be a good test for us.”
Sticking to what the Badgers do
UW has thrived on a strong defensive presence, using it to win games this season. The Badgers rank second in the Big Ten Conference, allowing 61.2 points per game on 41.2% shooting and 32.4% from 3-point range.
They’re ranked 24th in the nation in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Only three opponents have averaged more than 1.0 points per possession in a game against UW this season, and no team has surpassed 1.05 points per possession.
The Badgers are forcing 12.9 turnovers per game. George Mason averaged 13.0 turnovers per game but is 5-0 when committing fewer turnovers than its opponent.
“If we just stick to what we do, we could beat anybody in the nation,” UW junior guard Jahcobi Neath said. “It's not too much of a focus on them, but more so how are we going to implement what we do well against them? And what do we have to shut off for them? And what spots we have to get to. The film is there. We'll be studying it. We’ll be ready.”