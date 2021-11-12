What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s Friday night game against UW-Green Bay

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (1-0) will welcome in-state opponent Green Bay to the Kohl Center on Friday.
The Badgers are fresh off a win against St. Francis College Brooklyn and will continue nonconference play when they tip off against the Phoenix at 7 p.m.
The basics
What: Wisconsin vs. Green Bay
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: Big Ten Network+, with Noah Clark and Cade Johnson
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: Wisconsin leads the series against the Phoenix 25-1 and is undefeated at home, with 22 of those wins coming in Madison. The programs met last season and UW won 82-42.
The teams
WISCONSIN
Fast fact: The Badgers have won 22 straight nonconference home games. The streak started during the 2017-18 season.
Coach: Greg Gard, 120-70 in his seventh season at UW
Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl
Player to watch: Davison scored eight points in UW’s season opener, bringing his career total to 1,371 points. Davison is just six points from passing Jon Leuer (2008-2011) for 18th place on the Badgers’ career scoring list.
UW-GREEN BAY
Fast fact: Coach Will Ryan is the oldest son of former UW coach Bo Ryan. Will Ryan joined Bo Ryan’s UW staff as a volunteer assistant and spent the next five years with the Badgers in different roles.
Coach: Will Ryan, 8-18 in his second season at Green Bay
Probable starters: Emmanuel Ansong, Lucas Stieber, Cade Meyer, Mitch Listau, Japannah Kellogg III
Player to watch: Ansong played almost 30 minutes in Green Bay’s opening game against Indiana State. He scored 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and two steals.
If you go
Tickets: UW no longer issues team-printed tickets. Fans attending the game either can print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. UW is encouraging fans to leave early and allow extra time for arrival.
For fans still looking for a ticket to get into Saturday's game, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, UW still had seats in the 300 level available for $29 before fees and the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats for $6-$300 plus fees.
COVID-19 protocols: Fans will need to bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks at all times when inside the Kohl Center regardless of vaccination status unless they’re actively eating or drinking.
Cashless concessions: Concession stands at the Kohl Center will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay.
Three things to watch
Bo Ryan appearance
Former UW coach Bo Ryan will make his first official appearance in the Kohl Center since he retired in December 2015. UW plans to recognize him during halftime.
Gard has been trying to get Ryan to stay for a game for a while now, but Ryan typically heads west to his house in California for the winter months. The game against Green Bay was picked for him to be honored at because it’s a game against the team his son coaches.
Ryan is the winningest coach in UW basketball history. He went 364-130 in his more than 14 seasons and holds the highest Big Ten winning percentage, winning 71.7% of his conference games. He led UW to 14 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, seven Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights, two Final Fours and one national title game.
“They'll have to videotape it for me because I'll be in the locker room at halftime probably talking to the team about how we can improve for the second half,” Gard said about the halftime ceremony. “I'm probably no doubt not sitting here today if it's not for Bo. I'm not in college coaching if it's not for Bo. I owe him a huge debt of gratitude.”
Early standout Johnny Davis
Sophomore guard Davis made his first career start Tuesday and led the team with 15 points and five assists. He was a catalyst on many plays including a 12-0 run in the first half. He also stole the ball and finished it with a dunk to increase the Badgers’ lead to 18 on a 15-0 run in the second half.
“Just shooting the ball a little bit better … I hit a few 3s, but I also took a lot,” Davis said about areas for improvement. “I have to keep making smart decisions with the basketball. I had five assists, no turnovers, so that's good. I'm just looking to find my teammates. I’d probably say crashing the glass a little more, too.”
Davis showed his ball control by not turning over the ball in the opener. He averaged 1.1 turnovers over 24.4 minutes last season, when he served as the team’s sixth man.
Scouting Green Bay
Green Bay has a young roster, much like UW’s team. The Phoenix only have two juniors and the rest of their roster is freshmen and sophomores.
Four different players scored in double digits in Green Bay’s season opener against Indiana State. Donovan Ivory and Kamari McGee combined for 30 points off the bench while starters Ansong and Steiber added 19 and 11 points, respectively.
Green Bay lost by four points to Indiana State, but outshot the Sycamores by 10 shots. The Phoenix offense is what stood out the most to Davis when preparing for the matchup.
“Their offense is very similar to ours,” Davis said. “They're really good at setting hard screens, finding their shooters off down screens, pin downs, all that stuff. I think what sticks out most of them is how fast they play than how they normally have in the past. I think it's gonna be a little bit of a foot race kind of a game.”
Hepburn keyed in on point guard Stieber, who led the team with six assists. He’s a redshirt freshman, but Hepburn said he plays like he has years of experience.
Stieber’s offense — he shot 5 for 11 against the Sycamores — stood out on film to Hepburn.
“I know he doesn't really know how to play defense,” Hpeburn said. “So I'm trying to play with him a little bit to see how he reacts to it.”
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's basketball team
POINT GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
|Lorne Bowman
|Fr.
|6-2
|210
|Detroit
|Chucky Hepburn
|Fr.
|6-2
|211
|Omaha, Neb.
|Carter Higginbottom
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|193
|Chicago
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|196
|Toronto
Overview
Davis and Davison will be the starting guards for the Badgers because they are the team’s best guards. Both players lean more toward shooting guard but will play the point as well.
The Badgers have true point guards in Hepburn and Bowman, but both are freshmen and need time to grow and adjust to the college game.
Davison will be a key playmaker as the most experienced player on the roster. He returns for a fifth season with the Badgers after averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31 starts this past season.
Coach Greg Gard also played Davis, who is more of a shooting guard, at the point in the Red/White Scrimmage, secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago and exhibition against UW Whitewater.
The Badgers brought in three potential options for the point guard in freshmen Bowman and Hepburn plus transfer junior Neath. Hepburn was expected to start at the point but missed almost two weeks of practice, which hindered his ability to win the starting spot.
Hepburn led the point guards during the Oct. 29 exhibition against UW-Whitewater with 20 minutes and finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bowman also missed two weeks of practice with an injury and only played nine minutes in that exhibition. Gard has said in multiple news conferences that Hepburn’s and Bowman’s focus on defense is one of the reasons they’re good point guards.
The last option is Neath. He played point guard throughout high school and during his time at Wake Forest, but Gard has him focusing on playing shooting guard. Neath brings experience to the young team after spending the past two seasons at Wake Forest, where he averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.0 apg, and 1.8 rpg in 50 appearances.
SHOOTING GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jordan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|198
|La Crosse
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
|Isaac Lindsey
|So.
|6-4
|184
|Mineral Point
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|198
|Toronto
|Justin Taphorn
|So.
|6-5
|208
|Pekin, Ill.
Overview
Jonathan Davis is set to take on a bigger role this season. He posted 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game off the bench while succeeding on 38.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.
He was the only freshman to play in all 31 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He was also a member of the U19 Team USA that won the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia this past summer.
Neath is versatile and in practice has shown that he might be the most consistent shooter for the Badgers. He can shoot in the paint and outside the arc. He’s a talented, confident ball controller who can play both guard positions.
Davison, Davis and Neath all can play both guard positions, but Neath is the only one who hasn’t played point for the Badgers in practice or scrimmages. Davis and Davison likely will share the role — both starting — and Neath will provide minutes off the bench.
SMALL FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Tyler Wahl
|Jr.
|6-9
|221
|Lakeville, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Carter Gilmore
|So.
|6-7
|224
|Hartland
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Wahl is one of only two returning players who started a game last season. He’s the frontrunner to start. The Badgers need him to improve his 3-point shooting after he shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc last season.
Wahl appeared in 31 games and put up 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He typically will play small forward, but he will slide to power forward when coach Greg Gard wants to use a smaller lineup.
Gilmore has become a key bench player during practice and scrimmages this season. He’s likely to be Wahl’s backup because he has a bit more experience than the other potential small forwards. Gilmore only played 17 minutes over nine games last season.
Ilver and Mors both have shown the ability to play small forward, although they typically play the power forward. They’re both versatile, long players who can shoot well. Ilver has been utilized more than Mors in practice and scrimmages.
POWER FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Ben Carlson
|Fr.
|6-9
|226
|Woodbury, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Carlson was injured for a majority of last season, but he is healthy this season and already has shown improvement in his game. He averaged 2.9 points In the seven games he did play last season. He’s confident in his ball handling and knows how to get to the rim. He can score down low and from beyond the arc.
Members of the UW coaching staff were impressed with Ilver right off the bat and thought he was further along in his game than they originally thought. He was one of three players who was recruited completely virtually. His senior year in high school was cut short, but he knows how to play tough without getting too aggressive. He’s also a versatile shooter.
Crowl has been the standout for the center spot, but he could play power forward depending on matchups.
CENTER
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Chris Vogt
|Sr.
|7-0
|257
|Mayfield, Ky.
Overview
Crowl played in 12 games last season for a total of 36 minutes and eight points. He jumped into the starting role early in the offseason and has handled it well during the few times he’s played this season.
He was the only player to score in double digits during the Red/White Scrimmage with 13 points. Crowl led both teams during UW’s exhibition against Whitewater with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
The Badgers also will utilize Vogt here. He’s a transfer from Cincinnati who brings experience guarding Division I opponents. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Bearcats last season.
He gives the Badgers nice size and rim protection. Crowl has said he’s learned a lot from Vogt, and that has helped Crowl become more confident in his game.
Hodges is the other option. He hasn’t played organized basketball since his junior year in high school because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. He put up 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior in high school. He has plenty of length, but he needs time to develop and mature.