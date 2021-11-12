What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s Friday night game against UW-Green Bay

Former UW coach Bo Ryan will make his first official appearance in the Kohl Center since he retired in December 2015. UW plans to recognize him during halftime.

Gard has been trying to get Ryan to stay for a game for a while now, but Ryan typically heads west to his house in California for the winter months. The game against Green Bay was picked for him to be honored at because it’s a game against the team his son coaches.

Ryan is the winningest coach in UW basketball history. He went 364-130 in his more than 14 seasons and holds the highest Big Ten winning percentage, winning 71.7% of his conference games. He led UW to 14 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, seven Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights, two Final Fours and one national title game.

“They'll have to videotape it for me because I'll be in the locker room at halftime probably talking to the team about how we can improve for the second half,” Gard said about the halftime ceremony. “I'm probably no doubt not sitting here today if it's not for Bo. I'm not in college coaching if it's not for Bo. I owe him a huge debt of gratitude.”

Early standout Johnny Davis