 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s Friday night game against UW-Green Bay
0 Comments
topical alert top story

What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s Friday night game against UW-Green Bay

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (1-0) will welcome in-state opponent Green Bay to the Kohl Center on Friday.

The Badgers are fresh off a win against St. Francis College Brooklyn and will continue nonconference play when they tip off against the Phoenix at 7 p.m.

The basics

What: Wisconsin vs. Green Bay

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Kohl Center

TV: Big Ten Network+, with Noah Clark and Cade Johnson

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: Wisconsin leads the series against the Phoenix 25-1 and is undefeated at home, with 22 of those wins coming in Madison. The programs met last season and UW won 82-42.

The teams

WISCONSIN

Fast fact: The Badgers have won 22 straight nonconference home games. The streak started during the 2017-18 season.

Coach: Greg Gard, 120-70 in his seventh season at UW

Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl

Player to watch: Davison scored eight points in UW’s season opener, bringing his career total to 1,371 points. Davison is just six points from passing Jon Leuer (2008-2011) for 18th place on the Badgers’ career scoring list.

UW-GREEN BAY

Fast fact: Coach Will Ryan is the oldest son of former UW coach Bo Ryan. Will Ryan joined Bo Ryan’s UW staff as a volunteer assistant and spent the next five years with the Badgers in different roles.

Coach: Will Ryan, 8-18 in his second season at Green Bay

Probable starters: Emmanuel Ansong, Lucas Stieber, Cade Meyer, Mitch Listau, Japannah Kellogg III

Player to watch: Ansong played almost 30 minutes in Green Bay’s opening game against Indiana State. He scored 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and two steals.

If you go

Tickets: UW no longer issues team-printed tickets. Fans attending the game either can print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate. 

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. UW is encouraging fans to leave early and allow extra time for arrival. 

For fans still looking for a ticket to get into Saturday's game, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, UW still had seats in the 300 level available for $29 before fees and the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats for $6-$300 plus fees.

COVID-19 protocols: Fans will need to bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks at all times when inside the Kohl Center regardless of vaccination status unless they’re actively eating or drinking.

Cashless concessions: Concession stands at the Kohl Center will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Three things to watch

Bo Ryan appearance

Former UW coach Bo Ryan will make his first official appearance in the Kohl Center since he retired in December 2015. UW plans to recognize him during halftime.

Gard has been trying to get Ryan to stay for a game for a while now, but Ryan typically heads west to his house in California for the winter months. The game against Green Bay was picked for him to be honored at because it’s a game against the team his son coaches.

Ryan is the winningest coach in UW basketball history. He went 364-130 in his more than 14 seasons and holds the highest Big Ten winning percentage, winning 71.7% of his conference games. He led UW to 14 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, seven Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights, two Final Fours and one national title game.

“They'll have to videotape it for me because I'll be in the locker room at halftime probably talking to the team about how we can improve for the second half,” Gard said about the halftime ceremony. “I'm probably no doubt not sitting here today if it's not for Bo. I'm not in college coaching if it's not for Bo. I owe him a huge debt of gratitude.”

Early standout Johnny Davis

Sophomore guard Davis made his first career start Tuesday and led the team with 15 points and five assists. He was a catalyst on many plays including a 12-0 run in the first half. He also stole the ball and finished it with a dunk to increase the Badgers’ lead to 18 on a 15-0 run in the second half.

“Just shooting the ball a little bit better … I hit a few 3s, but I also took a lot,” Davis said about areas for improvement. “I have to keep making smart decisions with the basketball. I had five assists, no turnovers, so that's good. I'm just looking to find my teammates. I’d probably say crashing the glass a little more, too.”

Davis showed his ball control by not turning over the ball in the opener. He averaged 1.1 turnovers over 24.4 minutes last season, when he served as the team’s sixth man.

Scouting Green Bay

Green Bay has a young roster, much like UW’s team. The Phoenix only have two juniors and the rest of their roster is freshmen and sophomores.

Four different players scored in double digits in Green Bay’s season opener against Indiana State. Donovan Ivory and Kamari McGee combined for 30 points off the bench while starters Ansong and Steiber added 19 and 11 points, respectively.

Green Bay lost by four points to Indiana State, but outshot the Sycamores by 10 shots. The Phoenix offense is what stood out the most to Davis when preparing for the matchup.

“Their offense is very similar to ours,” Davis said. “They're really good at setting hard screens, finding their shooters off down screens, pin downs, all that stuff. I think what sticks out most of them is how fast they play than how they normally have in the past. I think it's gonna be a little bit of a foot race kind of a game.”

Hepburn keyed in on point guard Stieber, who led the team with six assists. He’s a redshirt freshman, but Hepburn said he plays like he has years of experience.

Stieber’s offense — he shot 5 for 11 against the Sycamores — stood out on film to Hepburn.

“I know he doesn't really know how to play defense,” Hpeburn said. “So I'm trying to play with him a little bit to see how he reacts to it.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics