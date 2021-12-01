 Skip to main content
What to know about Wisconsin men's basketball's first true road game against Georgia Tech
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL | PRIMER

What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s first true road game against Georgia Tech

primer photo 11-30

Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe was an All-ACC honorable mention selection each of the past two seasons. He named the most outstanding player of the ACC tournament last season.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will play Georgia Tech on Wednesday in Atlanta as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Badgers (5-1) are fresh off the Maui Invitational title, which earned the No. 23 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Georgia Tech (5-1) beat Georgia Southern 61-59 on Friday despite three players missing the game due to flu symptoms. The Yellow Jackets sit at 67th in the KenPom.com rankings.

The Badgers hoisted the trophy after winning the Maui Invitational. UW beat Saint Mary's 61-55 in Wednesday's championship.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (5-1) vs. Georgia Tech (5-1)

When: 8:15 p.m. Wednesday 

Where: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta

TV: ESPN2 with Dave Pasch and Debbie Antonelli

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: The Yellow Jackets defeated UW 62-61 in Atlanta in Bo Ryan and Greg Gard’s first season at Wisconsin in 2001.

The teams

UW

Fast fact: UW is shooting 83% at the free throw line and has made more free throws (88) than its opponents have attempted (79).

Coach: Greg Gard, 124-71 in his seventh season at UW.

Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.

Player to watch: Davis was named Maui Invitational MVP — and Big Ten player of the week — after averaging 23.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. It was highlighted by a career-high 30 points against Houston in the semifinals.

The Badgers' Johnny Davis was named the Maui Invitational MVP after averaging more than 23 points over three games.

Georgia Tech

Fast fact: The Yellow Jackets have won five straight games since dropping their season opener against Miami of Ohio on Nov. 9. Georgia Tech won its first ACC tournament championship since 1993 last season.

Coach: Josh Pastner, 87-76 in his sixth season.

Probable starters: Michael Devoe, Rodney Howard, Khalid Moore, Kyle Sturdivant and Jordan Usher.

Player to watch: Devoe ranks fifth nationally in scoring average (23.4 points per game) and leads the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (42.1%).

Three things to watch

Georgia Tech’s Princeton offense

The Yellow Jackets utilize the Princeton style of offense, which typically features spacing the floor, constant motion, back-door cuts and layups, 3-point shots, flare screens and screens away from the ball.

It basically is an unstructured offense that allows players to adapt and react to the opponent’s defense. It’s typically more flexible than other defensive schemes but requires all players to be good passers, ballhandlers, outside shooters and possess a high basketball IQ.

It’s the first time the Badgers will face a Princeton style scheme. Chris Vogt has some experience — at both Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky — defending against this style.

“I’d say me and Steven, whoever’s guarding the five man, is kind of the biggest key on the defensive end in this game,” Vogt said. “Their five men handle the ball in a playmaking position a lot in the center of the floor, and there’s going to be guards on both sides running action, trying to get a lane to the rim. We can affect a lot of that with our help defense, ball pressure, all sorts of stuff like that.”

The Badgers suddenly find themselves 5-1 after a three-game win streak and Maui Invitational title despite a young, inexperienced roster.

Shooting against the Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech plays a traditional zone, matchup zone and man-to-man defense. The team thrives off forcing turnovers, averaging 13.3 turnovers and 15.2 points off turnovers per game.

The Yellow Jackets are allowing an average of 66.2 points per game and holding their opponents to 41.9% shooting from the field, 27.3% overall.

The most points they’ve given up this season was in their 88-78 win over Georgia on Nov. 19.

Gard said the Badgers will need to be flexible and make quick adjustments because Georgia Tech switches between the three defensive schemes.

“We just have to make sure we stay true to who we are,” Gard said. “[We have] to make good decisions and get the ball to high-percentage areas.”

Sustaining success

Gard utilized an analogy to emphasize the importance of UW continuing to build on its Maui Invitational title in the team’s first practice after the trip to Las Vegas.

He showed the team two plates. The players helped him fill one with healthy foods such as broccoli, cooked chicken and other options. Gard filled the other plate with a pile of leftover Halloween candy.

“I said, ‘Here’s your choice,’” Gard said. “What happens when you eat all this candy? And I asked Steven Crowl and he said, ‘You get a sugar high.’ I said, ‘You’re right. What happens after the sugar wears off? You crash.’ We have to make sure, just from a mindset, we’re always focused on a healthy meal. Don’t let Vegas become a plate of candy.”

UW was picked in the media preseason poll to finish 10th in the Big Ten. The Badgers are Maui Invitational champions and ranked No. 23 in the AP poll four weeks into the season.Wahl said the team understood Gard’s analogy, despite Davis calling it “very weird’’ and wanting to reach for the candy.

“It’s easy to get complacent, especially after a win like Maui,” Wahl said. “The whole message was don’t get comfortable. We have a lot left to prove.”

