What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s first true road game against Georgia Tech

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will play Georgia Tech on Wednesday in Atlanta as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The Badgers (5-1) are fresh off the Maui Invitational title, which earned the No. 23 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Georgia Tech (5-1) beat Georgia Southern 61-59 on Friday despite three players missing the game due to flu symptoms. The Yellow Jackets sit at 67th in the KenPom.com rankings.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (5-1) vs. Georgia Tech (5-1)
When: 8:15 p.m. Wednesday
Where: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta
TV: ESPN2 with Dave Pasch and Debbie Antonelli
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: The Yellow Jackets defeated UW 62-61 in Atlanta in Bo Ryan and Greg Gard’s first season at Wisconsin in 2001.
The teams
UW
Fast fact: UW is shooting 83% at the free throw line and has made more free throws (88) than its opponents have attempted (79).
Coach: Greg Gard, 124-71 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.
Player to watch: Davis was named Maui Invitational MVP — and Big Ten player of the week — after averaging 23.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. It was highlighted by a career-high 30 points against Houston in the semifinals.
Georgia Tech
Fast fact: The Yellow Jackets have won five straight games since dropping their season opener against Miami of Ohio on Nov. 9. Georgia Tech won its first ACC tournament championship since 1993 last season.
Coach: Josh Pastner, 87-76 in his sixth season.
Probable starters: Michael Devoe, Rodney Howard, Khalid Moore, Kyle Sturdivant and Jordan Usher.
Player to watch: Devoe ranks fifth nationally in scoring average (23.4 points per game) and leads the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (42.1%).
Three things to watch
Georgia Tech’s Princeton offense
The Yellow Jackets utilize the Princeton style of offense, which typically features spacing the floor, constant motion, back-door cuts and layups, 3-point shots, flare screens and screens away from the ball.
It basically is an unstructured offense that allows players to adapt and react to the opponent’s defense. It’s typically more flexible than other defensive schemes but requires all players to be good passers, ballhandlers, outside shooters and possess a high basketball IQ.
It’s the first time the Badgers will face a Princeton style scheme. Chris Vogt has some experience — at both Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky — defending against this style.
“I’d say me and Steven, whoever’s guarding the five man, is kind of the biggest key on the defensive end in this game,” Vogt said. “Their five men handle the ball in a playmaking position a lot in the center of the floor, and there’s going to be guards on both sides running action, trying to get a lane to the rim. We can affect a lot of that with our help defense, ball pressure, all sorts of stuff like that.”
Shooting against the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech plays a traditional zone, matchup zone and man-to-man defense. The team thrives off forcing turnovers, averaging 13.3 turnovers and 15.2 points off turnovers per game.
The Yellow Jackets are allowing an average of 66.2 points per game and holding their opponents to 41.9% shooting from the field, 27.3% overall.
The most points they’ve given up this season was in their 88-78 win over Georgia on Nov. 19.
Gard said the Badgers will need to be flexible and make quick adjustments because Georgia Tech switches between the three defensive schemes.
“We just have to make sure we stay true to who we are,” Gard said. “[We have] to make good decisions and get the ball to high-percentage areas.”
Sustaining success
Gard utilized an analogy to emphasize the importance of UW continuing to build on its Maui Invitational title in the team’s first practice after the trip to Las Vegas.
He showed the team two plates. The players helped him fill one with healthy foods such as broccoli, cooked chicken and other options. Gard filled the other plate with a pile of leftover Halloween candy.
“I said, ‘Here’s your choice,’” Gard said. “What happens when you eat all this candy? And I asked Steven Crowl and he said, ‘You get a sugar high.’ I said, ‘You’re right. What happens after the sugar wears off? You crash.’ We have to make sure, just from a mindset, we’re always focused on a healthy meal. Don’t let Vegas become a plate of candy.”
UW was picked in the media preseason poll to finish 10th in the Big Ten. The Badgers are Maui Invitational champions and ranked No. 23 in the AP poll four weeks into the season.Wahl said the team understood Gard’s analogy, despite Davis calling it “very weird’’ and wanting to reach for the candy.
“It’s easy to get complacent, especially after a win like Maui,” Wahl said. “The whole message was don’t get comfortable. We have a lot left to prove.”
Short and sweet
Won tournament— smokeyzupan (@smokeyzupan) November 25, 2021
Facts
Defeated 3 previously undefeated teams.— K. Rudolph (@scientwest) November 25, 2021
Mr. Big Time
Good win. I love having a player we can just give the ball to in crunch time and get out of his way. Johnny Davis wasn't great today, but he scored 11 points in the final 8 minutes. That's big time.— Bazooka DHB (@BazookaDhb) November 25, 2021
Grab a seat
JD and Wahl were incredible— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) November 25, 2021
Davison was awful shooting but did all the other little things we needed
FTs were great again
The bench even gave us 9
But we need to learn to pass like St. Mary’s - their ball movement was incredible
This team is going to be fun to watch
Not bad at all
Not bad for the 10th best team in the Big Ten— Taylor (@taylors0022) November 25, 2021
False advertising
Wow! This team is much better than previously advertised!— Scott Lovelace (@Scottlovelace) November 25, 2021
Stay cool, stay cool
Expectations rising uncomfortably— Steve Moon (@moonraker717) November 25, 2021
Pack the house
Great tournament!! No excuse for empty seats at the Kohl Center this year. What a hard working group!!— Dave Osborn (@DOsborn61) November 25, 2021
It's a little loud in here
Sorry couldn't hear you over the whistles. Playing hard, fun to watch. Gard has them playing pretty poised and confident for such a young team— Laura (@DieselAndMe) November 25, 2021
The real MVPs
Glad I got see an epic performance by the refs. That’s the real reason I watch.— Mark Wolfgram (@markwwolfgram) November 25, 2021
Good ol' home cooking
St. Mary's vs. Wisconsin is like taking the turkey, the stuffing, the mashed potatoes, the corn and the green beans and putting them all in a grinder. But, man, does it taste good. Happy Thanksgiving, #Badgers fans! pic.twitter.com/DoMkeZNehd— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) November 25, 2021
Poor Bilas
Tough loss for Jay Bilas. We know how badly he wanted WI to lose— EJ Temme (@ej_temme) November 25, 2021
A thing of beauty
This team creates and plays basketball out of the swing motion so much better than the last few years. It’s actually beautiful to watch. Reminds me of the @dekker years.— Jeff Bruggink (@bru4pk) November 25, 2021
Youth is served
This team isn't always pretty to watch, but their mental toughness is incredible, especially for being so young.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) November 25, 2021
Never a doubt
What a great game. I knew we were never out if it!! This team is young but tough.— Timothy Zoromski (@timothyzoromski) November 25, 2021
The little things matter
I’ve never been a Gard guy but give him and the team a ton of credit. No quit in the team and getting small contributions from a bunch of guys. Davis is clearly on another level now and that has made all the difference in the world.— Mark Wolfgram (@markwwolfgram) November 25, 2021
Can't please everyone
If we only had a coaching staff, the sky would be the limit. pic.twitter.com/SWEn0nGbFf— David Roelke (@droelke) November 24, 2021
A do-it-all
Wahl makes so many great plays, many dont show up in the stat line either— mike A (@mikeA42335593) November 25, 2021
Valentine's Day is three months away
I’m crushing on the Badgers. Really enjoyed their performance in Maui Invite. Seems like they have response when opposition makes run.— Fasteddie007 (@Fasteddie007) November 25, 2021