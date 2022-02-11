What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s first game against Rutgers this season

The No. 14 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is back home after knocking off Michigan State on the road. The Badgers are set to play Rutgers for the first time this season at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center.

This is the first of two matchups between UW and the Scarlet Knights. UW will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, to play Rutgers on Feb. 26.

Rutgers is one of two teams the Badgers have yet to play in the Big Ten — the other is Michigan, which UW hosts Feb. 20.

UW leads the all-time series 9-3, dating back to 1949. Rutgers has yet to beat the Badgers in Madison.

The Badgers are ranked 20th in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team resumes for selection and seeing in the NCAA Tournament — and Rutgers is 92nd.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (19-4, 10-3) vs. Rutgers (14-9, 8-5)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kohl Center

TV: FS1, with Lisa Byington and Brian Butch

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: Brad Davison and Aleem Ford led the way with 14 points apiece when No. 9 UW beat Rutgers 60-54 in New Jersey on Jan. 15, 2021.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: UW’s eight Quad 1 wins are the most in the country, and the Badgers have zero losses outside Quad 1.

Coach: Greg Gard, 138-74 in his seventh season at UW.

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Steven Crowl 7-0 234 So. Center 9.0 Johnny Davis 6-5 194 So. Guard 20.8 Brad Davison 6-4 200 Sr. Guard 14.7 Chucky Hepburn 6-2 211 Fr. Guard 7.6 Tyler Wahl 6-9 221 Jr. Forward 11.0

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Lorne Bowman II 6-2 210 Fr. Guard 3.3 Ben Carlson 6-9 226 So. Forward 2.0 Jahcobi Neath 6-4 196 Jr. Guard 1.7 Chris Vogt 7-0 257 Sr. Center 2.5

Player to watch: Davis leads the Big Ten Conference with 21.2 points per game and ranks second in rebounds with 9.4 per game.

Rutgers

Fast fact: The Scarlet Knights’ wins over Michigan State and Ohio State represented the first time that Rutgers defeated ranked teams in back-to-back games since 2008.

Coach: Steve Pikiell, 94-86 in his sixth season.

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Geo Baker 6-4 185 Sr. Guard 12.3 Ron Harper Jr. 6-4 245 Sr. G/F 15.4 Caleb McConnell 6-7 200 Sr. Guard 6.5 Paul Mulcahy 6-6 213 Jr. Guard 8.5 Clifford Omoruyi 6-11 240 So. Center 11.4

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Aundre Hyatt 6-6 227 So. Forward 4.9 Jaden Jones 6-8 220 Fr. G/F 3.6 Mawot Mag 6-7 216 So. Forward 3.4 Dean Reiber 6-10 225 So. Forward 2.9

Player to watch: McConnell leads the Big Ten in steals with 48 and steals per game with 2.1.

Three things to watch

Scouting the Scarlet Knights

Rutgers is 6-0 this season when Harper Jr. scores 20 or more points in a game. His buzzer-beater against then-ranked No. 1 Purdue earned Rutgers the program’s first win over the nation’s top-ranked team.

Mulcahy has averaged 17 points and 6.8 assists in his last four games. He has scored in double figures for four consecutive games for the first time in his career after never scoring more than 10 points in four games total in either his freshman or sophomore year.

Omoruyi, considered the most improved Scarlet Knights player, is averaging 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 27.9 minutes this season. He averaged 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.9 minutes as a freshman.

Gard joked that Baker, a senior who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility, has been around for “100 years.” His three best games this season were his 27 points versus Michigan, 25 points against both Minnesota and Ohio State. He made seven 3-pointers against Minnesota — the most 3-pointers for a Rutgers player against a Big Ten opponent in school history.

“They're really well-balanced,” Crowl said. “You have some big guards in Mulcahy and Baker, some good shooting. Then Ron Harper and (Clifford) are the two big guys, so they'll be a handful. But I think we have a good game plan and will be ready for them.”

A defensive battle

Rutgers ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring defense, holding opponents to 64.8 points per game — only Indiana is above the Scarlet Knights. Opponents are shooting 40.7% shooting from the field (No. 4 in the Big Ten) and 35.0% from 3-point range (No. 12 in the Big Ten).

Rutgers’ defense is led by McConnell, a defensive player of the year candidate who leads the Big Ten in steals. He had back-to-back games with four steals to key wins over No. 13 Michigan State and No. 16 Ohio State. His chase-down block to deny a breakaway layup against Ohio State sparked a 10-0 run for the team to close the game.

The Badgers are also a strong defensive team, holding teams to 66.1 points per game on 43.4% shooting overall and 33.0% from 3-point range. Rutgers averages 68.2 points, connecting on 43.5% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range.

“Every player in their starting lineup is at least (6-4) or taller,” Davis said. “I'll just say that length, it's been a real issue for teams. We got a pretty good defensive team, too, so it's going to be one of those grinders that could possibly have the outcome be toward the end of the game or something.”

Coming in with confidence

The Scarlet Knights are 3-0 against ranked Big Ten teams (No. 1 Purdue, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio State), with the lone ranked loss coming to No. 23 Seton Hall. Saturday marks their first road game against a ranked Big Ten opponent this season.

Rutgers is fresh off of back-to-back wins over No. 13 Michigan State and No. 16 Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights had their largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent in school history when they defeated the Spartans 84-63 last Saturday. Rutgers shot 61.5% from the field, which marks its best field goal percentage in a Big Ten game in school history.

Rutgers defeated Ohio State 66-64 four days later, holding held the Buckeyes scoreless over the final four minutes. Ohio State made only one of its final 12 shots in the second half.

“Steve (Pikiell) has done a good job of instilling the mentality you have to play within this league in terms of how physical they are,” Gard said. “They've done a lot of good things. I've always said the toughness and the mentality that he developed right away, he got that changed first. Then he's got good players now. … They're coming in here with a lot of confidence … so another good team and it's gonna be a good test for us on Saturday.”

