What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s first game against Minnesota this season

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team returns home for its second game in four games to host Minnesota on Sunday.
The Badgers have a 99-98 edge over the Golden Gophers in the all time history. Minnesota has only won 34 of 95 games played at UW.
UW has four players who hail from Minnesota — Brad Davison (Maple Grove), Tyler Wahl (Lakeville), Ben Carlson (Woodbury) and Steven Crowl (Eagan).
The No. 11 Badgers are ranked 19th in the NET — a tool used to measure a team’s quality that helps in the evaluation of resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA tournament — and Minnesota is 88th.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (16-3, 7-2) vs. Minnesota
When: Noon on Sunday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: Big Ten Network, with Brandon Gaudin and Jess Settles
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: UW held Minnesota to a season low points in the 71-59 win on Dec. 31, 2020 — last season’s only meeting between the two teams. Micah Potter posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: The Badgers have 10 top-100 wins, according to KenPom.com. No other Big Ten team has more than 8.
Coach: Greg Gard, 135-73 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters:
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Steven Crowl
|7-0
|234
|So.
|Center
|9.0
|Johnny Davis
|6-5
|194
|So.
|Guard
|21.7
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|200
|Sr.
|Guard
|15.7
|Chucky Hepburn
|6-2
|211
|Fr.
|Guard
|7.4
|Tyler Wahl
|6-9
|221
|Jr.
|Forward
|10.6
Key rotational players:
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Jahcobi Neath
|6-4
|196
|Jr.
|Guard
|2.3
|Lorne Bowman
|6-2
|210
|Fr.
|Guard
|3.1
|Ben Carlson
|6-9
|226
|So.
|Forward
|2.1
|Chris Vogt
|7-0
|257
|Sr.
|Center
| 2.7
Player to watch: Wahl is averaging 15.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his last five games. He missed the game against Michigan State on Dec. 21.
Minnesota
Fast fact: Minnesota is 3-2 on the road this season and 5-12 away from Williams Arena.
Coach: Ben Johnson, 11-6 in his first season at Minnesota.
Probable starters:
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Jameson Battle
|6-7
|225
|So.
|Forward
|17.8
|Eric Curry
|6-9
|240
|Sr.
|Forward
|8.7
|Luke Loewe
|6-4
|185
|Sr.
|Guard
|7.5
|Elijah Stevens
|6-3
|175
|Sr.
|Guard
|11.6
|Payton Willis
|6-4
|200
|Sr.
|Guard
|16.2
Key rotational players:
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Charlie Daniels
|6-9
|230
|Sr.
|Center
|1.9
|Sean Sutherlin
|6-5
|200
|Sr.
|Guard
|7.3
|Tr. Thompson
|7-0
|220
|Fr.
|Center
|2.7
Player to watch: Battle is ranked sixth in Big Ten overall scoring and eighth against Big Ten opponents with 17.3 points per game during conference play.
Three things to watch for
Fresh faces
The Gophers are led by a new coach, Ben Johnson, who is not only a graduate of Minnesota but also is coaching in his hometown. Johnson is the first Gopher alum to coach the program since George Hanson in 1970-71. Johnson, 41, also is the youngest head coach in the Big Ten. Micah Shrewsberry at Penn State is the second-youngest at 45.
Minnesota was picked last in the Big Ten, but Johnson has led them through a strong non-conference season. The Gophers won the inaugural Asheville Championship and road wins at Mississippi State and Pittsburgh.
Minnesota has 10 newcomers to the roster, however, some with multiple years of collegiate basketball experience. Both Loewe and Stephens played four years of collegiate ball at William & Mary and Lafayette. Willis returns to the Gophers after a year at College of Charleston. Battle played two years at George Washington before coming to Minnesota.
Limiting on offense and defense
The Gophers rank first in the league and second nationally with the least amount of turnovers over the season at 159. They’re fourth in the Big Ten and seventh nationally with an average of 9.4 per game — the Badgers rank first with 8.5 turnovers per game.
Minnesota limits fouls as well, ranking fifth nationally and first in the Big Ten, in fewest fouls with 234. It averaged 13.8 fouls per game with Curry leading the pack with 41 fouls over his 14 games.
The Gophers have allowed 350 attempts and 100 opponent 3-point shots through 17 games, limiting their opponents to 28.6%. They rank 16th nationally and first in the Big Ten in 3-point defense.
Conference wins
The Gophers have only won two conference games this season. One was against Big Ten preseason No. 1 Michigan and the other was against Rutgers, which defeated Purdue earlier in the season.
Battle scored a season-high 27 points — 21 of which came in the second half — to push the Gophers past the Wolverines 75-65 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Dec. 11. Three other Minnesota players scored more than 10 points with Willis at 17, Loewe with 14 and Stephens 13 points in the team's first conference win.
The Gophers were without three starters in Battle, Stephens and Curry when they traveled to Rutgers on Jan. 22. Willis scored a career-high 32 points, matching a program record eight 3-points to end a four-game losing streak.
Willis was 11-for-17 shooting, including 8 of 13 from the arc, with seven assists and scored 18 of his points in the second half. Willis is just a 56% free throw shooter but he made two with 2.8 seconds left. Ron Harper Jr., whose offensive foul had given the Gophers their final possession, missed from half court at the buzzer.
Minnesota defeated the Scarlet Knights 68-65 with the conference-minimum seven scholarship players as many were unavailable due to either illness, COVID-19 health and safety protocols or injury.
