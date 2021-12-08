What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s first Big Ten game against Indiana

Big Ten Conference play is officially here, and the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team opens against Indiana.
The Badgers are ranked for the second consecutive week, sitting at No. 22 in The Associated Press Top 25. The Hoosiers are not ranked but did receive three votes in the AP poll. UW is 18th and Indiana 55th in the first NET rankings of the season.
The Badgers have won 22 of the past 25 matchups with the Hoosiers, including eight of the last nine. UW is 8-2 against Indiana under coach Greg Gard.
The teams
Wisconsin
Fast fact: UW already has produced five wins over KenPom top-100 teams, equaling Alabama for the most in the nation.
Coach: Greg Gard, 126-71 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.
Player to watch: Hepburn earned the Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week award after producing 22 points, nine assists and four rebounds combined against Georgia Tech and Marquette.
Indiana
Fast fact: Indiana is 1-18 in the Kohl Center with its only win coming in 1998, the building’s opening season. There’s not a single scholarship player on the roster born before the Hoosiers last won in Madison.
Coach: Mike Woodson, 7-1 in his first season.
Probable starters: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart.
Player to watch: Jackson-Davis leads the team with averages of 21.0 points and 3.5 blocks, and averages 8.6 rebounds per game.
Three things to watch for
Dominant Jackson-Davis
Jackson-Davis, a junior forward, already has been named Big Ten Player of the Week and Dick Vitale’s National Player of the Week this season.
“Our biggest keys for this game is probably getting the ball out of Trace’s hands a lot,” Hepburn said. “He’s probably one of the best players on the team. We just got to eliminate his touches.”
Jackson-Davis was the only high major player to average at least 19 points and 9 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. He was fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.7) and blocked shots (1.4) and third in minutes played (34.2). He earned All-Big Ten first-team honors.
He’s scored in double digits in every game this season. He had 31 points and 16 rebounds in the Hoosiers’ lone loss at Syracuse. He set an Assembly Hall record with 43 points against Marshall. The previous record was 42. Jackson-Davis went 19 of 24 (79.2%) from the field in that game.
He’s had three double-doubles this season and 25 in his career.
“Great players, you just want to force them into tough shots, as many tough shots as possible,” UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said. “It’s really hard to keep them from getting shots. That’s our goal, try to make him take a lot of tough ones.”
New coach, new team
Woodson has coached for seven NBA franchises, including stints as coach of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. He won an NBA title as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.
He returns to his alma mater for his first collegiate coaching gig. Woodson is an IU Hall of Famer, All-American, Big Ten MVP and Indiana native.
Indiana leads the Big Ten in defensive field goal percentage (35.3%), is second in blocked shots (6.3) and fourth in 3-point defense (25.2%). The Hoosiers are third in scoring (80.4) and second in field goal percentage (49.6%). They are averaging 82.8 points on 51.0% shooting from the floor and 43.9% accuracy from beyond the arc in their past five games.
“We are anticipating Trayce touching the ball like he has in the past, and him being quite a force as he has been in the past,” Oliver said. “I don’t think that changes. Now how they get to him, they do some different actions and a lot of different things that they haven’t done in the past that we’re preparing for.”
Holding strong on defense
The Badgers lead the Big Ten, rank 30th nationally and are holding their opponents to an average of 59.1 points, 39.3% shooting overall and 32.7% from the 3-point line.
UW is 16th in the NCAA in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com, allowing 90.4 points per 100 possessions. Only one opponent (Georgia Tech) has averaged more than 1.0 points per possession in a game against the Badgers this season.