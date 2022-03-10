What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s Big Ten quarterfinal game against Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team earned a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will open play Friday against Michigan State.

Michigan State overcame Maryland 76-72 in the second round of the tournament to advance to play the Badgers. The Spartans fell out of the AP Top 25 after dropping consecutive games to Michigan and Ohio State last week.

The No. 12 Badgers are ranked 21st in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team résumés for selection and seeing in the NCAA Tournament — and Michigan State is 38th.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5) vs. Michigan State (21-11, 11-9)

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: Big Ten Network, with Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel and Andy Katz

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: The Badgers led the entire game at the Breslin Center. Johnny Davis’ 25 points led them to a 70-62 win over the Spartans.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: The Badgers only have won the Big Ten Tournament three times — 2004, 2008 and 2015.

Coach: Greg Gard, 143-76 in his seventh season at UW

Probable starters:

Steven Crowl — 7-0, 234 lbs, sophomore, center, 9.1 points per game

Johnny Davis: — 6-5, 194 lbs, sophomore, guard, 20.0 points per game

Brad Davison — 6-4, 200 lbs, senior, guard, 14.2 points per game

Chucky Hepburn — 6-2, 211 lbs, freshman, guard, 8.1 points per game

Tyler Wahl — 6-9, 221 lbs, junior, forward, 11.6 points per game

Key rotational players:

Ben Carlson — 6-9, 226 lbs, sophomore, forward, 1.6 points per game

Jordan Davis — 6-4, 198 lbs, sophomore, guard, 1.3 points per game

Jahcobi Neath — 6-4, 196 lbs, junior, guard, 1.8 points per game

Chris Vogt — 7-0, 257 lbs, senior, center, 2.9 points per game

Player to watch: Johnny Davis earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors Tuesday. He leads the nation in scoring vs. Top 25 teams with 24.1 points per game.

Michigan State

Fast fact: The Spartans are the only Big Ten team with six tournament titles winning in 1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Coach: Tom Izzo, 664-265 in his 27th season at Michigan State

Probable starters:

Gabe Brown — 6-8, 215 lbs, senior, forward, 11.5 points per game

Marcus Bingham Jr. — 7-0, 230 lbs, senior, forward, 8.9 points per game

Max Christie — 6-6, 190 lbs, freshman, guard, 9.3 points per game

Joey Hauser — 6-9, 230 lbs, redshirt senior, forward, 7.0 points per game

Tyson Walker — 6-0, 175 lbs, junior, guard, 8.3 points per game

Key rotational players:

Jaden Akins — 6-4, 180 lbs, freshman, guard, 3.5 points per game

Malik Hall — 6-8, 225 lbs, junior, forward, 9.6 points per game

A.J. Hoggard — 6-4, 210 lbs, sophomore, guard, 6.5 points per game

Julius Marble II — 6-9, 245 lbs, junior, forward, 6.5 points per game

Player to watch: Christie led the Spartans with 16 points including a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range to help Michigan State defeat Maryland and advance to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Three things to watch for

Will Johnny Davis play?

Davis went down with an ankle injury in the Badgers’ final regular-season game Sunday against Nebraska.

During his Player of the Year interview on Big Ten Network on Tuesday he said he expects to be back at full strength.

He has been practicing with the team in a limited capacity leading up to Friday’s quarterfinal game. Gard said the team is optimistic that he’ll play in the tournament this weekend, but he hasn’t asked for a final decision from the trainers.

Davis said he expects to play.

“Treatment and recovery is going really well,” Davis said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time making sure I'm not trying to rush myself into it. Right now, I know the plan is to try and play Friday.”

A look at the previous meetings

The Badgers split the season series, with the Spartans winning at the Kohl Center on Jan. 21 and the Badgers pulling off a win at the Breslin Center on Feb. 8

UW was without Tyler Wahl, its No. 3 scorer,l the first time the teams met. The Badgers were held to 26 of 61 from the field, including 12 for 29 from 3-point range. The Spartans outrebounded the Badgers 39-20.

Davison scored 10 straight second-half points, including a 3-pointer with 14:04 to go that got the Badgers within nine points. Michigan State responded to win 86-74 and snap UW’s seven-game winning streak.

It was much different for the Badgers the second time. They led the entire game to pull out a 70-62 road win. The Spartans pulled within one possession on five separate occasions in the second half, but UW withstood every run.

The Badgers outshot Michigan State 47.2% to 41.5% and limited the Spartans to 3 for 14 from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament

UW is 26-20 overall in Big Ten Tournament appearances, claiming three titles and advancing to the title game four additional times. The Badgers’ three tournament titles trail only Michigan State (six) and Ohio State (four). Their seven championship-game appearances trail only behind Ohio State’s nine trips.

The Badgers have had three players earn Most Outstanding Player honors at the tournament — Devin Harris (2004), Marcus Landry (2008) and Frank Kaminsky (2015). A total of 13 Badgers have earned 15 all-tournament team selections — Nigel Hayes repeated in the 2015 and 2017 tournaments.

UW is 5-5 in the Big Ten tournament under Greg Gard, making three semifinal appearances and reaching the 2017 championship. Tom Izzo (32) and Matt Painter (11) are the only active coaches who have more Big Ten Tournament wins than Gard.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.