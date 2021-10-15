What to know about the Wisconsin basketball programs’ Red/White Scrimmage

The University of Wisconsin basketball programs are returning to the Kohl Center in front of fans for the first time in more than 18 months. Fans were not allowed in the arena last season due to COVID-19.
The two teams will host the annual Red/White Scrimmage in tandem Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know about the event:
No tickets needed
Admission to the event is free and seating will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates A and B will open at 2:30 p.m. with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m.
Parking is available in UW Lots 91 and 46 until full. Lots 87 and 48 will have accessible parking only. Street parking is free, but UW transportation services will be charging at area lots.
Masks are required
All fans must wear a face covering inside the Kohl Center in accordance with UW-Madison and Public Health Madison & Dane County protocols.
Concessions stands will be open during the event, but masks are still required unless actively eating or drinking.
There will be a game and skill competitions
Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will participate in shooting and skills contests. The players of both teams will be introduced in a special pregame ceremony. Men’s coach Greg Gard and women’s coach Marisa Moseley both will address the crowd.
The men’s team will play in a live game in addition to the other events.
No autographs
Members of the men’s basketball team signed autographs for fans following the event in previous years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no autographs from either teams following the game.
First look at new Badgers
This will be the first time the eight new members of the men’s basketball team will play in the Kohl Center. Transfers Chris Vogt, Isaac Lindsey and Jahcobi Neath plus freshmen Chris Hodges, Lorne Bowman, Matthew Mors, Markus Ilver and Chucky Hepburn are all new to the team.
The women’s team’s Maty Wilke, Krystyna Ellew, Sacia Vanderpool and coach Moseley all will make their Kohl Center debut as well.
It also will be the first time the seven sophomores on the men’s team and five sophomores on the women’s team will play in front of fans in the Kohl Center.
Check out the State Journal's complete coverage of Big Ten basketball media days
From University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard discussing his team's newcomers to women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley laying out her vision of success in her first season leading the Badgers — and everything in between — the State Journal has fans covered with everything they need to know ahead of the 2021-22 season.
From the history of the program to the basics of college basketball, the Badgers new players are getting a crash course on UW men’s basketball.
The Badgers women's basketball team identifies WISC — Winning mindset, Integrity, Selflessness and Communication — as its path to building a winning program.
Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl were joined by Brad Davison as the leaders of the men's basketball team at media days, but Davison made it clear it’s their show and he’s just here to help.
University of Wisconsin men's basketball players Tyler Wahl, Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis speak to the media Friday at Big Ten media days i…
Wisconsin coaches Greg Gard and Marisa Moseley were among the coaches who fielded questions during Friday's Big Ten basketball media days.
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach talks about the new additions to the Badgers' roster on Friday at Big Ten media days in Ind…
The University of Wisconsin women's basketball coach speaks to the media Friday during the Big Ten media days in Indianapolis.
University of Wisconsin women's basketball players Julie Pospisilova and Sydney Hilliard speak to the media Friday at Big Ten media days in In…
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach speaks to the media Friday during the Big Ten media days in Indianapolis.
The University of Wisconsin women's basketball coach speaks to the media Friday from the Big Ten media days in Indianapolis.
From Big Ten women’s basketball’s success to the importance of the transfer portal, here are five things that stood out at media day.
The Wolverines center speaks to the media Thursday during Big Ten basketball media days in Indianapolis.
What the Big Ten announced it will do to give women's sports, athletes ‘the respect that they've earned’
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren highlighted the importance of equality at the conference media days on Thursday, announcing new initiatives and new position dedicated to women’s basketball.
The Badgers representatives will speak Friday at Big Ten media days, which will be the first time players will give their thoughts on the upcoming season.