What the Big Ten announced it will do to give women's sports, athletes ‘the respect that they've earned’

Images were splattered all over social media showing the difference between the treatment of men and women student-athletes. The men’s teams got more substantial swag bags, better meals and better arenas. The Division III men’s tournament was played in an arena that seated more people than some of the Division I women’s venues.

Maryland women’s coach Brenda Freese said it was significant that the Big Ten hosted media days for the men and women in the same space and at the same time.

“We're in 2021 so to finally see the needle being moved when these young women, just as I grew up had the same dream, now to be able to see them fulfilled, to be able to see today's venue, what the Big Ten has put together, has been extremely special for both your men's and women's teams coming in today,” Frese said. “For the amount of time these student-athletes put in, to finally see the exposure, to see the equalness for both genders, it's a huge moment in our time.”

The Big Ten is also in the early stages of interviewing and eventually hiring a new vice president for women’s basketball. Warren said it was important for the Big Ten to have someone to lead the efforts of gender equality.