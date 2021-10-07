 Skip to main content
What the Big Ten announced it will do to give women's sports, athletes ‘the respect that they've earned’
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

What the Big Ten announced it will do to give women's sports, athletes ‘the respect that they've earned’

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s opening statement Thursday at the conference’s basketball media days almost entirely was dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion. 

He boasted about the five new coaches in the Big Ten, four of whom are members of minority groups. He also discussed the importance of mental health for student-athletes and the hiring of Dr. Jim Borchers to serve as the first-ever Big Ten Conference Chief Medical Officer. 

But the topic he focused on most was women’s sports equality. The Big Ten combined its men’s and women’s basketball media days for the first time ever to put words into action and show how it is committed to gender equality. 

Typically the men’s and women’s media days were held on separate days in separate venues. 

Many of the coaches — both men’s and women’s — thanked Warren for giving women’s sports the opportunity in the limelight. 

“You have my promise that I'm going to do everything that I possibly can, especially from a women's sports standpoint, that we give them the respect that they've earned and provide a platform for them to be able to come together and be treated equally, treated in the same manner that we treat our men student-athletes,” Warren said. 

He said holding the media days — a two day event where half of the teams are featured on one day and the other half the next, with the University of Wisconsin teams set to appear Friday — in tandem is only the beginning of the Big Ten’s focus on treating women athletes the same as their male counterparts.

The Big Ten Network will dedicate 52% of its live programming this year to promoting women’s sports, Warren announced. 

The NCAA announced earlier in the week that March Madness branding will be used for both the men’s and women’s tournaments. The two traditionally have been promoted separately. 

Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams said she was grateful to have the support of a conference and commissioner who doesn’t just make empty promises but acts on them as well. 

“Well, it's really kind of hard to put into words just how important that is,” Williams said. “To have a leader that really understands that, and right now we're at a very pivotal time in women's basketball, I think there are a lot of people that are paying attention to finding ways to grow our game.”

The 2021 NCAA Tournament showed many disparities between the men’s and women’s events. In the work out rooms, the men had professional squat racks and plenty of space while the women were provided with only yoga mats and dumbbells.

Images were splattered all over social media showing the difference between the treatment of men and women student-athletes. The men’s teams got more substantial swag bags, better meals and better arenas. The Division III men’s tournament was played in an arena that seated more people than some of the Division I women’s venues. 

Maryland women’s coach Brenda Freese said it was significant that the Big Ten hosted media days for the men and women in the same space and at the same time.

“We're in 2021 so to finally see the needle being moved when these young women, just as I grew up had the same dream, now to be able to see them fulfilled, to be able to see today's venue, what the Big Ten has put together, has been extremely special for both your men's and women's teams coming in today,” Frese said. “For the amount of time these student-athletes put in, to finally see the exposure, to see the equalness for both genders, it's a huge moment in our time.”

The Big Ten is also in the early stages of interviewing and eventually hiring a new vice president for women’s basketball. Warren said it was important for the Big Ten to have someone to lead the efforts of gender equality. 

The Big Ten announced last week the establishment of the Lisa Byington award. It is named after longtime Big Ten Network broadcaster Lisa Byington, who recently was named the first full-time female broadcaster in the history of the NBA when she accepted the position of play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Bucks. 

The award will be presented annually to an outstanding female student broadcaster who works at Big Ten Network Digital Services, BTN+ and B1G+ through the BTN StudentU program. 

“I would challenge everyone,” Warren said. “I challenge our staff every day, I challenge myself every day, to ask what we can do to continually amplify women's sports, men’s sports to bring these two sports together, to be able to show the respect that our student-athletes deserve and have earned.”

Illinois women’s coach Nancy Fahey said the opportunity already has impacted the players she brought to media days. She said opportunities like this give women the chance to talk about basketball, create jobs and have a brighter future ahead of them. 

“I wish you could have saw my players' eyes when we walked in here,” Fahey said. “I wish you could be in the car ride home because I have a feeling their stories here are going to be special and they're going to bring them back.”

