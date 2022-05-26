What Johnny Davis thinks about the future of Wisconsin men’s basketball

CHICAGO — Johnny Davis has been getting ready for the NBA draft since the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball season ended, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t stopped paying attention to his former Badgers teammates.

He was in Madison between training in Los Angeles and Miami, and he spent time in the gym with some Badgers players. Davis said he and Brad Davison were chatting a lot as both prepare for professional playing careers.

Davis and Davison were the team’s leading scorers and played the most minutes last season.

“Losing me and Brad doesn't knock on them at all,” Davis said. “I think they'll still be the same team we were last year.”

UW lost six players — Davis, Davison, Chris Vogt, Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors — since the season ended. The Badgers will have five new players join the team next season and so far have received two commitments from the class of 2023.

Connor Essegian is the one freshman with a scholarship joining the team in the fall, with Luke Haertle and Ross Candelino entering as walk-ons.

The Badgers added Kamari McGee, a rising sophomore from UW-Green Bay. He averaged 11.6 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. He shot 80% from the free-throw line and 27.5% from 3-point range.

Max Klesmit from Wofford transferred in for his final three years of eligibility. He was the Terriers’ second-leading scorer with 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 44.6% from the field, including 34.0% from 3-point range.

John Blackwell and Gus Yalden are the two commits who won’t join the team until the 2023-24 season.

“I've seen a little bit of those guys,” Davis said. “I think those are some good pickups for the team. I think you know what they already had going on. We'll be good with those guys. Just adding to it makes it better.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.