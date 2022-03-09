What former Badgers great Frank Kaminsky thinks of this season’s Wisconsin team

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Frank Kaminsky doesn’t have a lot of time to watch this season’s Badgers team play. The 28-year-old center for the Phoenix Suns is busy with his own basketball schedule, but that doesn’t stop him from keeping tabs on the Badgers.
He said he watches every game he can and checks the box scores for the ones he can’t.
One game he did catch was one of UW’s defining moments this season, when the Badgers defeated Houston en route to a Maui Invitational championship.
“Everyone was kind of saying they weren't going to be very good this year,” Kaminsky said during a phone interview late last month. “I think that Houston game, where everyone came out and they were just on fire and took it to Houston, I think it kind of shocked Houston and it shocked everybody that it's a team that's not going to wait around. They're gonna hang with anyone and try to beat you. Then they've racked up win after win against good teams.”
People are also reading…
Kaminsky knows what it’s like to be on a good team. He was part of the 2015 UW team that played in the NCAA national championship game, where it lost to Duke. The former national player of the year sees a lot of similarities between that team and this team.
UW coach Greg Gard wasn’t the head coach (he was an assistant) when Kaminsky was playing for the Badgers — it was Bo Ryan’s last full season. But Gard brought a lot of Ryan’s teachings and style of play into how he runs the team, and Kaminsky has taken notice.
“I think they've won games because they're really, really good,” Kaminsky said. “They're tough, and they're hard-nosed and they don't back down from any opponent. That's a trait that's gonna help you come tournament time. If you don't fear the team that's in front of you, if you view them as another opponent that you have to get through to win a game, then you're never gonna surrender to the outcome of what happens.”
The Badgers were picked in the preseason to finish 10th in the Big Ten by members of the media. They exceeded expectations, earning a share of the conference title and No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament later this week.
Kaminsky said it’s easy to underestimate a team when the talent level on its roster is unclear. It happened to him when he played for UW, and he became the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2015, similar to what sophomore Johnny Davis did this season.
“Coming from someone who was that guy-in-waiting in the Wisconsin system, you always know what you have in the room before anyone else does,” Kaminsky said. “I bet you people knew Johnny was gonna take a big step forward this year before anyone else did. And that's obviously been a big part of why they're so good.”
Kaminsky is the most recent UW player to win national player of the year accolades — something Davis is a candidate for this season. Kaminsky said he’s been impressed with Davis this season and sees some similarities between himself and Davis, despite the different positions they play.
“I think in every situation when they've needed him to step up the most, he's done it,” Kaminsky said. “He answered the call, and that's something I've always prided myself on doing. When things get tough, can I be the person that gets us over the hump? I think he's doing that for this team, too. And that's it. That's something that's really impressed me because as a young kid, as a sophomore, that’s tough to do. Tough to have that kind of mentality.”
Davis’ best performances this season have come against the Badgers’ most challenging opponents. His first 30-point performance came against then-No. 12 Houston on Nov. 23. His second was a 37-point night that led the Badgers to an upset over then-No. 3 Purdue at Mackey Arena. His third and final 30-point performance was against Indiana on Feb. 15, including the final 13 points that rallied UW past a first-half deficit.
There’s only been one game in which Davis hasn’t scored more than 10 points — Penn State on Feb. 5. He even managed double-figure scoring in the Nebraska game Sunday, despite only playing 12 minutes and leaving the game due to an injury.
“He wants to win,” Kaminsky said. “I think that's the most important thing because winning cures all. I think if you go chasing individual awards, you're gonna always feel a little unsatisfied. He's been the key cog in the machine. For a team that had little expectations, for him to come out and basically become the scoring punch for a team that's now a top 15 team in the country … no bias aside, he has my vote” for national player of the year.
Kaminsky is confident in the Badgers’ chances at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. UW opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Maryland vs. Michigan State.
“I have a lot of pride in my school, and I want to see them succeed and do great things,” he said. “I'm just excited that where the expectations were to begin the season to where they are now, they've blown those out of the water. I hope they realize what they're doing is special and they can continue to build on what they have going.”
Badgers fans on Twitter sound off after Wisconsin men's basketball comes up short against Nebraska
Can't spoil a good thing
Rough start, especially Crowl but he & Badgers calmed down. Thought 10 pt lead was going 2 hold, then Badgers hit an iceberg 4 shots! Our D on Huskers drives 2 basket needs improvement now! Disappointing loss but u can not take away this amazing season. Proud of these B1G Champs— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 6, 2022
Hopes hinge on health
Badgers up 62-52, then outscored 22-11 & Nebraska has denied Wisconsin the outright Big Ten Championship. The concern now is for Johnny Davis. His father went to the lockerroom to be with him. The Badgers NCAA Tournament run is in serious doubt if the injury to Davis is serious— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 6, 2022
Hold up a minute
Time out left and Gard didn’t set anything up! Obscene.— WISkeylover54 (@WISkeylover54) March 6, 2022
They think they can't; they think they can't
This team can win without Johnny but they don’t seem to think they can. Unfortunate end to the final game of the regular season. Hoping Johnny is okay. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 6, 2022
Back to the drawing board
I think we went to that “no need to call a time out” well once too often. Think we needed to get a better shot on that last possession, not to mention several of those last possessions! If Johnny’s okay so will we be. We certainly had no answer for Verge!?— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 6, 2022
Oh the horror!
I just became...barf...an Iowa fan for the day.— Damon Heim (@DamonHeim) March 6, 2022
Time to turn the page
In a day where everything went wrong from effort, injury to missed free throws and close baskets the team still had a chance in the end. Storybooks are often fiction, but on to the next chapter for this team.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) March 6, 2022
If only ...
Hope Johnny Davis is ok.— Melissa Daniels (@MelissaMBucks) March 6, 2022
Should’ve called a timeout on that last possession. And a drive to the basket would have been preferred to that 3-pt attempt since they were only down by one.
Set up to stumble
You could see this trap game coming after the Tuesday win. And when the flagrant two took out Johnny, there were going to be problems finding offense. 0-9 to end the game.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) March 6, 2022
Playing down their strengths
The worst teams this team has played they’ve looked awful. Luckily they’ll only play good teams from here on out. Badgers had double bonus for most of second half and settled for a ton of jumpers.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) March 6, 2022
Missing point blank
UW came out flat at the start as if they had a hangover from partying after Purdue. Down the stretch, they couldn’t finish in the paint. Had they done so, they would have won despite the loss of Davis.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) March 6, 2022
Nothing new here
It's a Wisconsin tradition. You get excited, start to believe, and then get your heart crushed.— Frozenwriter (@repattermann) March 6, 2022
Too good to be true
We can never have anything nice, you know?— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) March 6, 2022
Letting off the gas
How do you have the bonus for over 16 minutes and STOP attacking the basket? This team flat out folded. They are average without Davis. Hope he is Ok or post season will be very short.— Patrick Brzezinski (@glenlivit_guy) March 6, 2022
Closing on a sour note
So, so frustrating when so many close shots don't go in and it seemed like everything Nebraska put up did. They had nothing to lose and we did. The whole team seemed jittery and no Davis to help finish the game with a W. Sad way to end the season at the Kohl Center.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 6, 2022
Lesson to be learned
One team playing for something was tight. Other team playing for nothing knowing the next game could be last of season/career was very loose. Hopefully we learned something— Joe Kuester (@JCKuest) March 6, 2022
Keep eyes on the prize
They were already thinking about postseason. Even without Davis they should have won that game, but like they’ve done all year they played to their opponents level. Against inferior teams they get a lead and offensively get stagnant and settle for bad shots.— Travis Hartman (@mrTacos375) March 6, 2022
Let's live in the moment
A painful reminder that next season is going to be very much unlike this season.— Ian G (@illinoisblue) March 6, 2022
Stopping short
Too many missed bunnies. Team stopped playing with five minutes left.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) March 6, 2022
Fouling up the finish
Well let’s all hope Davis is ok but that was embarrassing. This team needs to be better at the rim they’re missing way to many good looks up close. Frustrating loss to say the least.— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) March 6, 2022
Night-and-day difference
Nebraska came ready to play. They were without one of their best players, another got ejected, and a third fouled out late in the game but was still too much for the Badgers to overcome. Injury to JD is concerning. Outright Big 10 title no longer in their control. Brutal loss.— Austin Volden (@AVolden_89) March 6, 2022
Nothing easy about it
Huskers just resilient with a nothing to lose attitude. Big Ten is a fight every day, every game.— Paul Rosowski Sr. (@Pantablo) March 6, 2022
Time to show your support
I don't like fickle fans. It was a bad day. The non- adjusting to the refs by both teams starting some bad mojo. When that starts i am always afraid someone will get hurt. Just praying like crazy that Johnny is okay.— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) March 6, 2022
Plenty to go around
Everyone is going to blame Gard but I’m putting this loss squarely on the players. No urgency or intensity. No effort. Lack of emotion. Players didn’t want it bad enough today— Corey M (@corey_moore12) March 6, 2022
Enough said
Ugh, but proud of them.— Benjamin Saxon (@BenjaminSaxon) March 6, 2022