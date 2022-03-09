What former Badgers great Frank Kaminsky thinks of this season’s Wisconsin team

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Frank Kaminsky doesn’t have a lot of time to watch this season’s Badgers team play. The 28-year-old center for the Phoenix Suns is busy with his own basketball schedule, but that doesn’t stop him from keeping tabs on the Badgers.

He said he watches every game he can and checks the box scores for the ones he can’t.

One game he did catch was one of UW’s defining moments this season, when the Badgers defeated Houston en route to a Maui Invitational championship.

“Everyone was kind of saying they weren't going to be very good this year,” Kaminsky said during a phone interview late last month. “I think that Houston game, where everyone came out and they were just on fire and took it to Houston, I think it kind of shocked Houston and it shocked everybody that it's a team that's not going to wait around. They're gonna hang with anyone and try to beat you. Then they've racked up win after win against good teams.”

Kaminsky knows what it’s like to be on a good team. He was part of the 2015 UW team that played in the NCAA national championship game, where it lost to Duke. The former national player of the year sees a lot of similarities between that team and this team.

UW coach Greg Gard wasn’t the head coach (he was an assistant) when Kaminsky was playing for the Badgers — it was Bo Ryan’s last full season. But Gard brought a lot of Ryan’s teachings and style of play into how he runs the team, and Kaminsky has taken notice.

“I think they've won games because they're really, really good,” Kaminsky said. “They're tough, and they're hard-nosed and they don't back down from any opponent. That's a trait that's gonna help you come tournament time. If you don't fear the team that's in front of you, if you view them as another opponent that you have to get through to win a game, then you're never gonna surrender to the outcome of what happens.”

The Badgers were picked in the preseason to finish 10th in the Big Ten by members of the media. They exceeded expectations, earning a share of the conference title and No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament later this week.

Kaminsky said it’s easy to underestimate a team when the talent level on its roster is unclear. It happened to him when he played for UW, and he became the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2015, similar to what sophomore Johnny Davis did this season.

“Coming from someone who was that guy-in-waiting in the Wisconsin system, you always know what you have in the room before anyone else does,” Kaminsky said. “I bet you people knew Johnny was gonna take a big step forward this year before anyone else did. And that's obviously been a big part of why they're so good.”

Kaminsky is the most recent UW player to win national player of the year accolades — something Davis is a candidate for this season. Kaminsky said he’s been impressed with Davis this season and sees some similarities between himself and Davis, despite the different positions they play.

“I think in every situation when they've needed him to step up the most, he's done it,” Kaminsky said. “He answered the call, and that's something I've always prided myself on doing. When things get tough, can I be the person that gets us over the hump? I think he's doing that for this team, too. And that's it. That's something that's really impressed me because as a young kid, as a sophomore, that’s tough to do. Tough to have that kind of mentality.”

Davis’ best performances this season have come against the Badgers’ most challenging opponents. His first 30-point performance came against then-No. 12 Houston on Nov. 23. His second was a 37-point night that led the Badgers to an upset over then-No. 3 Purdue at Mackey Arena. His third and final 30-point performance was against Indiana on Feb. 15, including the final 13 points that rallied UW past a first-half deficit.

There’s only been one game in which Davis hasn’t scored more than 10 points — Penn State on Feb. 5. He even managed double-figure scoring in the Nebraska game Sunday, despite only playing 12 minutes and leaving the game due to an injury.

“He wants to win,” Kaminsky said. “I think that's the most important thing because winning cures all. I think if you go chasing individual awards, you're gonna always feel a little unsatisfied. He's been the key cog in the machine. For a team that had little expectations, for him to come out and basically become the scoring punch for a team that's now a top 15 team in the country … no bias aside, he has my vote” for national player of the year.

Kaminsky is confident in the Badgers’ chances at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. UW opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Maryland vs. Michigan State.

“I have a lot of pride in my school, and I want to see them succeed and do great things,” he said. “I'm just excited that where the expectations were to begin the season to where they are now, they've blown those out of the water. I hope they realize what they're doing is special and they can continue to build on what they have going.”

