What and whom coach Greg Gard said has stood out during early Wisconsin men's basketball practices

Members of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team have spent a lot of time together since they reported to campus in July.

They’ve hung out in residence hall rooms, apartments and other places on campus. They’ve even gone out to dinner a few times, but they finally came together in a more official capacity Thursday.

The Badgers started practice last week, and coach Greg Gard said Monday that there are a lot of unknowns.

There are eight new faces on the Badgers’ roster and only three returners who played substantial minutes last season. Gard said the coaches and players have a lot of work to do on gelling as a team both on and off the court.

“[It’s] a group that I think has a lot of very good individual pieces,” Gard said “Obviously new faces that haven't spent a lot of time in a Badger uniform, and [I’m] looking forward to seeing how everything comes together.”

One of the things Gard is focusing on early is building team chemistry. He said this season they already have an advantage by being able to be in the same room and not having to practice in groups because of COVID-19.