Watch now: Wisconsin freshman Chucky Hepburn drills halftime buzzer beater from beyond half court

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was able to take a 41-35 halftime lead over the Northwestern Wildcats thanks to the buzzer-beating heroics of freshman Chucky Hepburn.
HOW DID THIS GO IN!?!?!@BadgerMBB FROM BEYOND HALF COURT! pic.twitter.com/0shD2Qg9ZP— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 19, 2022
The 3-pointer, Hepburn's second of the half, gave him 10 points entering the break. He was one of three Badgers to post double figures in the first half, along with Brad Davison, who contributed 11 points and Johnny Davis, who added 10.
Follow coverage of the second half below as the 8th-ranked Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) look to keep rolling in Big Ten play against the Wildcats (9-6, 2-4):