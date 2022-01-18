 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Wisconsin freshman Chucky Hepburn drills halftime buzzer beater from beyond half court
Watch now: Wisconsin freshman Chucky Hepburn drills halftime buzzer beater from beyond half court

University of Wisconsin guard Brad Davison speaks to the media after the 13th-ranked Badgers defeated the 16th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 78-68 in a Big Ten showdown Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was able to take a 41-35 halftime lead over the Northwestern Wildcats thanks to the buzzer-beating heroics of freshman Chucky Hepburn. 

The 3-pointer, Hepburn's second of the half, gave him 10 points entering the break. He was one of three Badgers to post double figures in the first half, along with Brad Davison, who contributed 11 points and Johnny Davis, who added 10.

Follow coverage of the second half below as the 8th-ranked Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) look to keep rolling in Big Ten play against the Wildcats (9-6, 2-4): 

