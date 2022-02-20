Watch now: Fight breaks out on Kohl Center court after Wisconsin men's basketball defeats Michigan

It started with a verbal argument between University of Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Michigan coach Juwan Howard and escalated from there.

The two coaches were discussing heatedly something following UW’s 77-63 win over Michigan on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Assistant coaches and some Wolverines players jumped in the middle to deescalate the situation when Howard struck UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face.

That’s when Michigan and Wisconsin players started throwing punches at each other, with Badgers player Jahcobi Neath taking most of the heat. He both was throwing and taking punches until teammate Tyler Wahl pulled Neath out of the group and put himself in between any Michigan and UW players.

Johnny Davis was pulling assistant coach Sharif Chambliss away. Chris Vogt and Brad Davison started to argue with Michigan player as other UW players attempted to separate everyone away.

This story will be updated.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.