Watch now: Badgers spoof 'Full House' opening credits as NCAA tournament returns to action

Nostalgia for 1980s and 90s pop culture is in full swing these days and the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team couldn't resist hopping on the bandwagon as they prepare for the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The Badgers shared a video on social media Thursday that put their own spin on the opening credits from "Full House," the family friendly sitcom that ran on ABC from 1987-95.
Check out the video below — and then try not to spend the rest of the day humming the theme song:
A look inside the Indy Bubble?— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 18, 2021
You got it, dude 👍 pic.twitter.com/3pZ7ZgaHGG
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
