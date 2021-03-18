Watch now: Badgers spoof 'Full House' opening credits as NCAA tournament returns to action

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media Tuesday ahead of the ninth-seeded Badgers' matchup with the eighth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA tournament Friday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Nostalgia for 1980s and 90s pop culture is in full swing these days and the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team couldn't resist hopping on the bandwagon as they prepare for the return of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Badgers shared a video on social media Thursday that put their own spin on the opening credits from "Full House," the family friendly sitcom that ran on ABC from 1987-95.

Check out the video below — and then try not to spend the rest of the day humming the theme song:

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.