Watch now: Badgers coach Greg Gard rips refs after Wisconsin falls at Iowa

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard didn't hold back when speaking to the media after the 25th-ranked Badgers fell to the 5th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes 77-73 in their regular-season finale Sunday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Gard took issue with the referees' decision to call senior guard Brad Davison for a flagrant foul late in the game.

"It appears to have become a Brad Davison rule, where it's become quite frankly a joke," Gard said of the hook-and-hold call on Davison.

"If college basketball's headed in this direction, we're in big trouble," Gard said. "It sickens me that we have games decided like this."

Watch the video to see Gard's complete postgame news conference:

