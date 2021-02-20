Wasted scoring chances plaguing Badgers men's basketball offense

All five starters touched the ball for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team on the opening possession of the game Thursday night against Iowa, with Tyler Wahl completing the circuit by completing a post feed to Nate Reuvers.

At that point, with the ball in Reuvers’ hands on the left block, a checklist item had been crossed off for the Badgers: They were in what they refer to as the “TFZ,” the 10-foot zone.

There was a lot to like about that trip up the court — except, of course, for how it ended, which is what matters most. Worse yet, it was a scene that played out over and over for the No. 21 Badgers during their 77-62 loss to the No. 11 Hawkeyes at the Kohl Center.

This particular possession ended with Reuvers dribbling into the paint and releasing a jump hook that, despite being contested by Iowa center Luka Garza, was a decent look. It bounced weakly off the side of the rim and, just like that, the first of many quality scoring opportunities for UW had been wasted.

The live-by-the-3-die-by-the-3 peanut gallery couldn’t blame the Badgers’ latest defeat on their reliance on perimeter shots. UW made more 3-pointers in a Big Ten game than it has all season, going 13 of 34 for a respectable 38.2% from beyond the arc.