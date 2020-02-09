Vintage performance: Wisconsin Badgers roll past Ohio State Buckeyes as UW honors 2000 Final Four team

Home was once again a sweet place for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
Senior guard Brevin Pritzl scored a season-high 19 points to help the Badgers improve to 11-1 at the Kohl Center this season with a 70-57 victory over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon.
Junior forward Aleem Ford added 10 points and a career-high nine rebounds as UW (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten) completed a regular-season sweep of the Buckeyes.
The Badgers got 30 points from their bench, with Pritzl and junior guard Trevor Anderson (eight) doing the heavy lifting.
Junior center Kaleb Wesson scored 11 points to lead Ohio State (15-8, 5-7), which came into the game riding a three-game winning streak.
After trailing by 18 points at the half, Ohio State was within 40-29 after a basket by Kyle Young.
But UW answered with a 16-4 run that included eight points from Pritzl and five from Ford.
UW honored its 2000 Final Four team at halftime, but the crowd was already buzzing by that point thanks to the current Badgers.
Pritzl had nine points by halftime to help the Badgers build a 38-20 cushion.
UW answered a 10-0 run by the Buckeyes with a 31-7 onslaught over the final 10:16 of the half.
After the Buckeyes pulled within 22-20 on a 3-pointer by Andre Wesson, the Badgers ended the half on a 16-0 run that included two 3-pointers each from D'Mitrik Trice and Pritzl.
While terrific ball movement was helping UW get good shots on one end, its defense was in lockdown mode on the other end. Ohio State didn’t score over the final 4:37, a string of seven consecutive empty possessions to end the half.
