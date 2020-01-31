You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UW will reach out to Kobe King for exit interview; AD Barry Alvarez declines to comment on situation
0 comments
topical alert top story

UW will reach out to Kobe King for exit interview; AD Barry Alvarez declines to comment on situation

{{featured_button_text}}
Kobe King photo

King, a sophomore wing, announced earlier this week that he was leaving the Badgers men’s basketball program. On Thursday, the former Mr. Basketball out of La Crosse Central told the State Journal his primary reason for leaving was how King and other teammates were talked to by UW coach Greg Gard.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

According to a senior University of Wisconsin athletic department official, an attempt will be made at some point to reach out to Kobe King for an exit interview.

King, a sophomore wing, announced earlier this week that he was leaving the men’s basketball program. On Thursday, the former Mr. Basketball out of La Crosse Central told the State Journal his primary reason for leaving was how King and other teammates were talked to by Badgers coach Greg Gard.

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez declined an interview request from the State Journal regarding the King situation on Friday morning. Later in the day, following a closed session to end a UW Athletic Board meeting at Camp Randall Stadium’s Heritage Hall, Alvarez quickly left the room before reporters had a chance to approach him.

Justin Doherty, a senior associate AD for external communications who serves as the sports administrator for men’s basketball, said the department’s standard-operating procedure is to meet with players who transfer. He confirmed a meeting with King has yet to take place.

“I think every situation, when a student-athlete leaves the university or leave the program, every situation is different and has its own set of circumstances around it,” Doherty said. “Our philosophy here, our approach here, has always been that we want what’s best for the student-athletes and in this case, if a student-athlete feels it’s in their best interest to leave at a given time, then they need to do what’s best for them and from our standpoint, we support them in terms of helping them in that transition.”

Doherty said he was not aware that King was unhappy and considering a transfer.

King told the State Journal that he met with Gard twice during the season to express his concerns. He also had a meeting with assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

King informed UW coaches and teammates last Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 70-51 loss at Purdue, that he was leaving the team. He didn’t make the trip to Iowa City for the Badgers’ 68-62 loss to No. 18 Iowa on Monday night, after meeting with the coaches one last time the following day, King officially announced his departure in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

While King declined to offer specifics on his problems with Gard, he told the State Journal that some of his teammates are frustrated as well.

Doherty said UW administrators typically gather feedback from student-athletes and staff members following the season to formulate an evaluation of a coach. The administrator and coach would then have a meeting.

Doherty was asked if he’d begin the information-gathering process earlier in this case, considering King’s comments and his claims that others in the program are unhappy with Gard.

“Every situation, again, is different,” Doherty said. “In a situation where we would deem it necessary to address our concerns we would do that because, as I said, we’re here for the best student-athlete experience possible.”

Preview: Badgers vs. No. 14 Michigan State

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics