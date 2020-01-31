UW will reach out to Kobe King for exit interview; AD Barry Alvarez declines to comment on situation

“I think every situation, when a student-athlete leaves the university or leave the program, every situation is different and has its own set of circumstances around it,” Doherty said. “Our philosophy here, our approach here, has always been that we want what’s best for the student-athletes and in this case, if a student-athlete feels it’s in their best interest to leave at a given time, then they need to do what’s best for them and from our standpoint, we support them in terms of helping them in that transition.”

Doherty said he was not aware that King was unhappy and considering a transfer.

King told the State Journal that he met with Gard twice during the season to express his concerns. He also had a meeting with assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

King informed UW coaches and teammates last Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 70-51 loss at Purdue, that he was leaving the team. He didn’t make the trip to Iowa City for the Badgers’ 68-62 loss to No. 18 Iowa on Monday night, after meeting with the coaches one last time the following day, King officially announced his departure in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.