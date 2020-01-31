UW will reach out to Kobe King for exit interview; AD Barry Alvarez declines to comment on situation

According to a senior University of Wisconsin athletic department official, an attempt will be made at some point to reach out to Kobe King for an exit interview.
King, a sophomore wing, announced earlier this week that he was leaving the men’s basketball program. On Thursday, the former Mr. Basketball out of La Crosse Central told the State Journal his primary reason for leaving was how King and other teammates were talked to by Badgers coach Greg Gard.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez declined an interview request from the State Journal regarding the King situation on Friday morning. Later in the day, following a closed session to end a UW Athletic Board meeting at Camp Randall Stadium’s Heritage Hall, Alvarez quickly left the room before reporters had a chance to approach him.
Justin Doherty, a senior associate AD for external communications who serves as the sports administrator for men’s basketball, said the department’s standard-operating procedure is to meet with players who transfer. He confirmed a meeting with King has yet to take place.
“I think every situation, when a student-athlete leaves the university or leave the program, every situation is different and has its own set of circumstances around it,” Doherty said. “Our philosophy here, our approach here, has always been that we want what’s best for the student-athletes and in this case, if a student-athlete feels it’s in their best interest to leave at a given time, then they need to do what’s best for them and from our standpoint, we support them in terms of helping them in that transition.”
Doherty said he was not aware that King was unhappy and considering a transfer.
King told the State Journal that he met with Gard twice during the season to express his concerns. He also had a meeting with assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.
King informed UW coaches and teammates last Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 70-51 loss at Purdue, that he was leaving the team. He didn’t make the trip to Iowa City for the Badgers’ 68-62 loss to No. 18 Iowa on Monday night, after meeting with the coaches one last time the following day, King officially announced his departure in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.
While King declined to offer specifics on his problems with Gard, he told the State Journal that some of his teammates are frustrated as well.
Doherty said UW administrators typically gather feedback from student-athletes and staff members following the season to formulate an evaluation of a coach. The administrator and coach would then have a meeting.
Doherty was asked if he’d begin the information-gathering process earlier in this case, considering King’s comments and his claims that others in the program are unhappy with Gard.
“Every situation, again, is different,” Doherty said. “In a situation where we would deem it necessary to address our concerns we would do that because, as I said, we’re here for the best student-athlete experience possible.”
Preview: Badgers vs. No. 14 Michigan State
UW VS. NO. 14 MICHIGAN STATE
When: Noon Saturday.
Where: Kohl Center.
TV: Ch. 47, with Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
BADGERS (12-9, 5-5)
Coach: Greg Gard, 92-56 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Freshman forward Tyler Wahl (above) made his first career start in UW’s 68-62 loss at No. 18 Iowa on Monday night. Wahl finished with four points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes against the Hawkeyes.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Jr.
|7.6
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-7
|Fr.
|2.9
|35
|Nate Reuvers (above)
|6-11
|Jr.
|13.8
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Jr.
|9.4
|1
|Brevin Pritzl
|6-3
|Sr.
|7.4
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Micah Potter (above)
|6-10
|Jr.
|9.3
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-2
|Jr.
|1.6
|3
|Walt McGrory
|6-3
|Jr.
|1.6
YOU SHOULD KNOW
D'Mitrik Trice (above) is 8 of 13 from 3-point range over his past three games. He made three 3s while finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists — all team highs — in the loss at Iowa. … UW was 10 of 19 from the free throw line in back-to-back road losses to Purdue and Iowa. … The Badgers allowed a combined 29 offensive rebounds in those losses to the Boilermakers and the Hawkeyes.
SPARTANS (16-5, 8-2)
Coach: Tom Izzo, 622-237 in his 25th season at Michigan State.
Player to watch: Junior forward Xavier Tillman (above) scored 15 points in the Spartans’ 67-55 win over the visiting Badgers on Jan. 17. Tillman has posted eight double-doubles this season.
PROBABLE MSU STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|25
|Malik Hall
|6-7
|Fr.
|4.8
|11
|Aaron Henry (above)
|6-6
|So.
|9.7
|23
|Xavier Tillman
|6-8
|Jr.
|13.8
|5
|Cassius Winston
|6-1
|Sr.
|18.0
|44
|Gabe Brown
|6-7
|So.
|8.5
KEY SPARTANS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Rocket Watts (above)
|6-2
|Fr.
|6.8
|30
|Marcus Bingham
|6-11
|So.
|4.5
|3
|Foster Loyer
|6-0
|So.
|3.9
|15
|Thomas Kithier
|6-8
|So.
|3.4
|34
|Julius Marble
|6-8
|Fr.
|2.2
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Foster Loyer (above) went 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points in Michigan State’s 79-50 home win over Northwestern on Thursday. … Cassius Winston is shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line, which leads the Big Ten. … Per Ken Pom, Michigan State is the only Big Ten team that is in the top 20 in both adjusted offensive efficiency (13th) and adjusted defensive efficiency (17th).