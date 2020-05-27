UW men's basketball coach Greg Gard makes most of down time during pandemic

Another bonus for Gard is the core of his team is a group of veterans that helped UW win a share of the Big Ten Conference title last season. The Badgers return seven members of an eight-man rotation that ended the season with eight consecutive victories.

“They’re not away from us with a lack of knowledge with what is coming and what an offseason needs to look like and how their bodies need to be,” Gard said. “They have a pretty good barometer of how they train themselves.”

One challenge would be getting a group of six true freshmen up to speed during any sort of abbreviated offseason. But Gard wants that group’s main priority to be finishing up its high school education, with only point guard Lorne Bowman done with classes.

“They’ve got that on their plate that they have to finish up over the next couple of weeks,” Gard said.

One item on Gard’s plate, at some point, will be hiring a strength and conditioning coach to replace Erik Helland, who was forced to resign in February after using a racial epithet in front of a group of players a month earlier.

