UW men's basketball coach Greg Gard makes most of down time during COVID-19 pandemic

Still, UW is in good position in that class and doesn’t have to reach. If Gard and Co. don’t find someone to plug in alongside point guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges in the 2021 class, UW can bank the scholarship for the following year.

“We’re not as pressed to make immediate decisions as maybe some other teams are or some other schools are that have a lot of roster flux going on,” Gard said.

Being stuck at home hasn’t been all bad for Gard. It’s allowed him to get an early start on re-watching video from the 2019-20 season. Plus, it’s given him a chance to do two coaching clinics of his own online and watch others through the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

“I think those have been really good just to stay sharp and look at new ideas,” he said.

Gard said he tries not to spend much time worrying about what’s going to happen down the road. Right now, he’s taking a wait-and-see approach and trying to be patient.

“There’s still time for flexibility. What this could look like is anybody’s guess,” Gard said.

“The fortunate thing is that we’ve got time yet and if there has to be adaptations to our schedule, whether you adapt the non-conference or adjust it or adjust league play. … We’re going to learn a lot more over the next 2-to-4 months as other sports walk back into it prior to us.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.