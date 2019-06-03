The following is a statement provided to the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department from the family of assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore.
Statement from the Moore and Barnes family
The entire Moore and Barnes family would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers and well-wishes. The love and support from people all over the country has been heartwarming and truly appreciated. Howard is taking steps toward his recovery every day.
Many have asked what they can do to help. In lieu of sending flowers or cards — the family is accepting donations to The Moore Foundation. The Moore Foundation was established to mentor, educate and develop the life skills of young people in the Madison and Chicago communities, fostering a culture of non-violence, growth and achievement. For those who are interested, here is a link to make an online donation: www.themoorefoundation.net.
Please note that this is the only donation entity being supported by the Moore and Barnes family. For those who wish to donate in person and not online to The Moore Foundation, this can be done at any Park Bank branch in the Greater Madison area.
The Moore and Barnes family also ask for your continued prayers.
Frank Kaminsky - Charlotte Hornets player, former Badger
Thoughts and prayers are with the Moore family. Can’t even imagine the pain they are going through. Please everyone take a moment and pray for Coach Moore and his family.— Hippo Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) May 25, 2019
Sam Dekker - Washington Wizards player, former Badger
We send our love and support to Coach Moore and his family through this time...— Sam Dekker (@dekker) May 25, 2019
Vitto Brown - Former Badger
Please pray for @BadgerMBB Coach Howard Moore and his family during this unimaginably tough time. 😢🙏🏾— Vitto Brown (@SenseiSwat33) May 25, 2019
Jonathan Tsipis - Badgers women's basketball coach
All of our @BadgerWBB family is praying for @Howard_Moore and his family. We love you & are thinking of you and your family!— Jonathan Tsipis (@BadgerCoachTsip) May 25, 2019
Wisconsin Badgers men's golf
Please keep @Howard_Moore and his family in your thoughts. Moore family are wonderful people! #Badgers— Wisconsin Men's Golf (@BadgerMGolf) May 25, 2019
Loyola Ramblers
Sending thoughts and prayers out to former #Loyola assistant coach Howard Moore and his family who were involved in a serious automobile accident in Michigan this weekend. #OnwardLU 🙏🏻— Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) May 25, 2019
Tai Strickland - Former Badger
Sending prayers for Coach Moore and his family🙏🏽 https://t.co/ygBbX4ekWs— Tai Strickland (@taistrickland13) May 25, 2019
Patrick Baldwin - UW-Milwaukee coach
Please pray for @Howard_Moore and his family! Can’t believe what I’m hearing!— Patrick Baldwin (@CoachBaldwin23) May 25, 2019
Ryan Baker - Chicago sportscaster
Stunned. Shocked. Shook. And deeply saddened by the horrible news of @BadgerMBB asst & former @UICFlamesMBB head coach Howard Moore in serious car accident in Michigan. I’m told Howard & his son survived, but his wife & daughter didn’t make it. 😢— Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) May 25, 2019
Duje Dukan - Former Badger
Everyone say a prayer for @Howard_Moore and his family during this devastating time. Badger family is with you!— Duje Dukan (@dujedukan) May 25, 2019
Indiana Hoosiers
Please keep your thoughts and prayers with the Wisconsin basketball program and assistant coach Howard Moore and his family. So sorry for your loss.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 25, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers
Our deepest thoughts & prayers to @BadgerMBB assistant coach Howard Moore.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 25, 2019
Our entire staff, players and family has you in our minds.
Jason Bohannon - Former Badger
Keep @Howard_Moore in your prayers during this tragedy. He is one of the most genuine people out there and can’t believe something like this could ever happen to his family. We’re all here for you Coach!— Jason Bohannon (@JBohannon12) May 25, 2019
Stan Johnson - Marquette assistant coach
Just heard the news about @Howard_Moore our prayers go out to him and his family at such a devastating time. He is one of the best people in our game. Praying that God will grant them the peace that surpasses all understanding. Thinking of the @BadgerMBB program. ❤️— Stan Johnson (@MUCoachJohnson) May 25, 2019
Wisconsin Academy
Please send out a prayer for Coach Howard Moore and his family, as they were involved in a terrible car accident. An amazing family needs your prayers today. 🙏🏻— Wisconsin Academy (@WiscoAcademy) May 25, 2019
Travis Trice - Father of Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice
Please take a moment to pray for Wisconsin Men’s assistant basketball coach Howard Moore and his family! 🙏 up!— Travis Trice (@trice_travis) May 25, 2019
Freddie Owens - Holy Cross assistant coach
Thoughts are with @Howard_Moore and his family. Life just isn’t fair sometimes.— Freddie Owens (@FreddieOwens) May 25, 2019
Tony Granato - Badgers men's hockey coach
@Howard_Moore all that I can do is pray for you and your family and your @BadgerMBB ! I love you buddy!!!— Coach Tony Granato (@TonyGranato) May 25, 2019
LaVall Jordan - Butler coach
Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore has been a great friend and mentor to me. Many prayers go up for him & his family during this devastating time. Absolutely heartbreaking news. Please pray 🙏🏾— LaVall Jordan (@LaVall_Jordan) May 25, 2019
Ryan Wing - Sportscaster
Howard Moore has been through so much in his life. He’s attempting to help control gun violence in his hometown of Chicago after his uncle was shot and killed. Now he loses his wife and daughter in a car accident. What an incredibly sad day.— Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) May 25, 2019
Jackie Crum - Badgers women's hockey assistant coach
Praying for @Howard_Moore and his family during this unimaginable time🙏🏼— Jackie Crum (@UWCoachCrum) May 25, 2019
Rob Jeter - Minnesota Golden Gophers assistant coach
Please pray for @Howard_Moore and family. We love you brother🙏🏽— Rob Jeter (@CoachRobJeter) May 25, 2019
UW-Platteville Pioneers
Our thoughts and prayers are with @BadgerMBB asst coach @Howard_Moore and his family. He and his family were involved in a car accident last night where his wife and daughter unfortunately passed. Our love and support are with Coach Moore and the rest of his family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9NUrrMwRTg— Platteville Hoops (@Platteville_MBB) May 25, 2019
Michigan Wolverines
Our thoughts & prayers to @BadgerMBB assistant coach Howard Moore.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 25, 2019
Everyone here in Ann Arbor -- our staff, our players and family has you & your family in our minds.
Nigel Thomas - North Carolina Wesleyan assistant coach
Please pray for current @BadgerMBB— Nigel Thomas (@CoachNIT) May 25, 2019
Assistant Coach @Howard_Moore. He & his family were involved in a car accident this morning where he lost his wife & his daughter. Him and his son are currently fighting for their lives. Coach has been good to me over the years.
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/Jnkl6gzjBE
Chris Holtmann - Ohio State coach
Sending our thoughts and prayers to Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore, his family and loved ones and the @BadgerMBB community following the tragic news of the Moore family being involved in a car accident this morning.— Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) May 25, 2019
Archie Miller - Indiana coach
Thoughts and Prayers go out to Howard Moore and his loved ones.— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) May 25, 2019
Matt Painter - Purdue coach
Saddened to hear the news about Howard Moore today.— Purdue’s Matt Painter (@CoachPainter) May 25, 2019
Our thoughts are with Howard, his family and Wisconsin basketball.
Cuonzo Martin - Missouri coach
Heartbreaking news. Praying for Coach Howard Moore & my thoughts are with he and his family during this difficult time.— Cuonzo Martin (@CuonzoMartin) May 25, 2019
Chris Mack - Louisville coach
Please pray for Howard Moore and his family with @BadgerMBB. Tragic car accident & their lives are changed forever in an instant. Sickening.— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) May 25, 2019
Robbie Hummel - Big Ten Network analyst
Howard Moore is one of the best people in all of college basketball. Tragic hearing what happened last night. Prayers go out to him and his family.— Robbie Hummel (@RobbieHummel) May 25, 2019
Jamall Walker - Illinois assistant coach
Thoughts, prayers and support goes out to Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore and his family.— Jamall Walker (@jamallwalker) May 25, 2019
DJ Shawna - Badgers DJ
My heart...@Howard_Moore sending you all the love and strength imageable. https://t.co/U5OSjni1rk— DJ Shawna (@DJShawna) May 25, 2019
Rob Sorensen - Edgewood College assistant
Every ounce of positivity that Howard Moore has brought to this world deserves given back to him and his family tenfold. He is one of the kindest, gracious and best people I have had the honor and privilege of being around and learned from.— Rob Sorensen (@CoachSorensen) May 25, 2019
Dr. Barbara Henley - University of Illinois at Chicago vice chancellor emerita
My heart goes out to Coach @Howard_Moore and his beautiful family. I extend deepest sympathy and prayers. @uicflames @thisisUIC https://t.co/f5brSVB8Qp— Dr. B. Henley (@DrHenleyUIC) May 25, 2019
Jordan Taylor - Former Badger
All the amazing people at Wisconsin.. nobody put a smile on your face like Jen and Coach Moore 💔💔💔. Prayers up.— Jordan Taylor (@JMTaylor11) May 25, 2019
Myron Medcalf - ESPN reporter
Just pulled over to the side of the road and sobbed when I heard the news about Coach Moore’s wife and daughter. Family is everything to him. I can’t understand it. How can anyone understand this?— Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) May 25, 2019
Ali Farokhmanesh - Colorado State assistant coach
Prayers for @Howard_Moore and his family. One of the good guys in this profession. Can’t even imagine. 🙏 https://t.co/mrwFtTHJbl— Ali Farokhmanesh (@farokhmanesh5) May 25, 2019