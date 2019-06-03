Howard Moore

Wisconsin Badgers assistant coach Howard Moore passes to forward Nigel Hayes during an open practice at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, March 17, 2016. Moore was seriously injured in a fatal car accident early Saturday. 

 M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

The following is a statement provided to the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department from the family of assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore.

Statement from the Moore and Barnes family

The entire Moore and Barnes family would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers and well-wishes. The love and support from people all over the country has been heartwarming and truly appreciated. Howard is taking steps toward his recovery every day.

Many have asked what they can do to help. In lieu of sending flowers or cards — the family is accepting donations to The Moore Foundation. The Moore Foundation was established to mentor, educate and develop the life skills of young people in the Madison and Chicago communities, fostering a culture of non-violence, growth and achievement. For those who are interested, here is a link to make an online donation: www.themoorefoundation.net.

Please note that this is the only donation entity being supported by the Moore and Barnes family. For those who wish to donate in person and not online to The Moore Foundation, this can be done at any Park Bank branch in the Greater Madison area.

The Moore and Barnes family also ask for your continued prayers.

