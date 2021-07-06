University of Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis fouls out in Team USA win over Australia

University of Wisconsin sophomore forward Jonathan Davis fouled out in Team USA’s third game at the FIBA U19 World Cup. He finished with seven points and two rebounds in the 11 minutes he played Tuesday.

Team USA defeated Australia 83-64 to win Group D’s group stage play. The Americans were the only team in the group to go undefeated.

The Americans had five players in double digits, with Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Texas Christian University’s Michael Miles leading the team with 16 points apiece. Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren grabbed eight rebounds.

Since the U.S. won Group D, it will play the loser of Group C in the Round of 16. South Korea lost all three of its games. The two countries will play Wednesday in Riga, Latvia. Game time will be determined later.

