 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis fouls out in Team USA win over Australia
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

University of Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis fouls out in Team USA win over Australia

  • 0
Illinois 74, UW 69

Illinois guard Adam Miller covers Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis in the second half of the Fighting Illini's 74-69 win over the Badgers on Feb. 27 at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

University of Wisconsin sophomore forward Jonathan Davis fouled out in Team USA’s third game at the FIBA U19 World Cup. He finished with seven points and two rebounds in the 11 minutes he played Tuesday. 

Team USA defeated Australia 83-64 to win Group D’s group stage play. The Americans were the only team in the group to go undefeated. 

The Americans had five players in double digits, with Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Texas Christian University’s Michael Miles leading the team with 16 points apiece. Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren grabbed eight rebounds.

Since the U.S. won Group D, it will play the loser of Group C in the Round of 16. South Korea lost all three of its games. The two countries will play Wednesday in Riga, Latvia. Game time will be determined later.

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin welcome on Marquette sports law professor Matt Mitten to discuss the changes in college sports related to name, image and likeness. Mitten breaks down the history of anti-trust challenges at the NCAA level, how we got to this point, what challenges lay ahead for schools and student-athletes and the unintended consequences that NIL could cause. Colten and Jim wrap up the show discussing the end of Barry Alvarez’s tenure at UW and breaking down a busy month of recruiting for the Badgers football team.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics