University of Wisconsin bans from future events fan who made racist gesture at Northwestern game

University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Athletic Director Chris McIntosh have condemned a UW fan’s actions during Tuesday’s Badgers men’s basketball game at Northwestern.
A joint statement shared Thursday outlined actions being taken against the fan, who was seen on video making vulgar and racist gestures during UW’s victory over the Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois.
“Our events should be a place for everyone to enjoy the excitement of college sports,” the statement said. “The University of Wisconsin, Northwestern University and the Big Ten Conference promote good sportsmanship, appropriate fan behavior and a welcoming atmosphere for all fans at all athletic events. Racist behavior at our venues is unacceptable and we will take action promptly to address it.”
The ticket-holder has been identified by the Northwestern and Wisconsin athletic departments. He is not a current UW-Madison student or employee, per the statement from Blank and McIntosh.
The statement also said that UW is notifying him that he no longer is welcome at any future UW athletics event and are prohibiting him from purchasing tickets through its platform.
The University of Wisconsin official Twitter account posted a response to the UW fan’s actions Thursday. The account condemned “the abhorrent anti-Asian actions of an attendee at the Northwestern game this week.”
The statement from Blank and McIntosh was posted shortly after.
The UW athletics department first denounced the UW fan’s actions on Twitter on Wednesday after a video showing what happened circulated on social media.
UW athletics responded via a tweet saying: “We are deeply disturbed by this behavior and find it abhorrent & disgusting. This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger. We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events.”
The fan was seated across the court from the UW bench and adjacent to the Northwestern student section. A video was posted on social media of him standing up flipping off the student section then making a racist gesture.
The video then cuts to the fan talking to a Northwestern official followed by him being escorted out by multiple Northwestern personnel and at least one police officer.
“Northwestern explicitly prohibits any and all forms of discrimination and harassment of students, coaches, staff, officials or guests,” a Northwestern spokesperson said in an email Wednesday to the State Journal. “The actions by an individual at Tuesday’s men’s basketball game towards the Wildcats student section were unacceptable and a violation of our fan code of conduct. We appreciate those who spoke up and brought this behavior to our attention so event staff could take the appropriate steps to remove him from Welsh-Ryan Arena.”
Badgers fans on Twitter see work to be done after Wisconsin men's basketball wins at Northwestern
Battle tested
I'm glad Brad Davison has experience as a football player. Felt like they ran him over at one point. Feel like winning the Big Ten is play solid at home and then steal on the road.— Kevin Murphy (@kjmurphy88) January 19, 2022
Not even close
I respectfully disagree. The 2014-15 team is significantly better and there's no question in my mind.— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) January 19, 2022
Whatever it takes
Just your run-of-the-mill loosely officiated B1G slugfest where these bad boys had better be in ample supply in the ol' First-Aid kit. ... But they look good on Johnny! #NoHarmNoFouls pic.twitter.com/fKlb25aakx— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) January 19, 2022
Taking care of business
Not sure how many 2nd chances but seemed like more than normal against UW. NW is scrappy. Good team. Good win. Bad officiating against both teams.— Bill Knoche (@KNOCKS26) January 19, 2022
Doing it the hard way
Well that was probably harder than it needed to be. Drawing fouls is worth more if you hit the shots. Also, I get that teams will play Johnny Davis tighter, but hitting him in the face is a bit much.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) January 19, 2022
Too close for comfort
Win is a win. Very good offense. Very good shot making. Need to clean up FTs and end of game situations. It was a little closer than it needed to be. Missed FTs, turnovers, etc. Defense wasn’t its best showing, but winning on the road is never a gimme in conference.— DRich (@drich318318) January 19, 2022
Depth pays dividends
NW is a talented, good team, especially at home. Badger defense needs to be better. But ultimately Bucky has more weapons and played more disciplined when possessions are at a premium and the clock is winding down.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) January 19, 2022
Hungry for more
Gritty, not pretty! This team is getting smacked in the mouth every night and just refusing to break. Will be the literal definition of a "battle-tested" team come March. Love every minute of it. Take the win. Bring on Izzo!— Aaron Heim (@HeimTime88) January 19, 2022
A whole new world
7 winning games in a row of 70 points or more. A new Badger Basketball style of play— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) January 19, 2022
How sweet it is
Not many things better as a Badger fan than hearing “Let’s go Badgers” overtaking a border state opponent’s arena (or in this case gym). #OnWisconsin— Trent Probst (@coachprobst) January 19, 2022
On the right track
Badgers road to Final 4 will start in Milwaukee! #believe— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) January 19, 2022
Heightening the drama
A bit choppy at the end with the missed fts but gutted out another W.. tough place to play/ win. This team just keeps finding ways to win!— Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) January 19, 2022
Time to breathe
Is it ever not weird and crazy playing NW? They made the last minute more stressful than it should’ve been but it’s another big road win.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) January 19, 2022
Take what you can get
Really nice win against a scrappy team that played well. Not perfect (can’t miss FTs like that down the stretch) but a win on the road is always impressive.— ryebadger (@ryebadger1) January 19, 2022
Total team effort
Yes, @BadgerMBB has a #POTY, but tonight was great for developing other scoring options.— Leonard Go (@LeonardGo) January 19, 2022
Tougher than it looks
Road wins are always good, but considering Nance was back and an amped crowd, this was especially good. NW will pick off more first tier BiG programs as the season goes on.— Fab (@FabioBurgos7) January 19, 2022
Going down swinging
Northwestern is no walk in the park. The Badgers took the Cat’s best punches and punched back just as hard. I’m proud of the way the team kept its composure despite the refs letting the game get too rough. And Chucky! Just like Ben Brust against Michigan.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) January 19, 2022
And what a ride it is
It was an impressive win. This team plays with so much passion and just finds ways to get it done. I am personally just enjoying the ride at the moment.— Mrob (@mrobbball1567) January 19, 2022
All things considered ...
All five starters in double figures, which is awesome— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) January 19, 2022
Bench was a little weak, other than Vogt
D was soft at times, we got lucky with them missing layups
JD was great and we needed it
FTs down the stretch were awful
Any win on the road in the B1G is great
Bring on Sparty!
Won't always cut it
17 of 26 on free throws (65%) and 12 offensive rebounds allowed will lead to a loss on most nights. 9 of 17 on threes made up for it.— Bill Pfeiffer (@billt209) January 19, 2022
No simple task
Good win against a team that has been in every game they've played this year. Every loss has been by single digits. They've also had a couple of their top layers missing in games this year. I'll always take a win like this on the road no matter how it comes.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) January 19, 2022
Doesn't need to be
Never look a gift horse in the mouth or complain about a B1G road win. But that was not pretty.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) January 19, 2022
Ready for a bigger role
Chucky Hepburn took a huge step in leadership and scoring tonight. He is only going to get better!! Go Badgers!!— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) January 19, 2022
Head of the class
This was a good win that puts the Badgers at the top of the conference. I was pretty impressed with Northwestern.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) January 19, 2022
Straight to the point
Simple, great win on to the next one!— Shaun (@Lanzarus21) January 19, 2022