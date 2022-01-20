 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Wisconsin bans from future events fan who made racist gesture at Northwestern game
University of Wisconsin bans from future events fan who made racist gesture at Northwestern game

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the 8th-ranked Badgers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 82-76 on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Athletic Director Chris McIntosh have condemned a UW fan’s actions during Tuesday’s Badgers men’s basketball game at Northwestern. 

A joint statement shared Thursday outlined actions being taken against the fan, who was seen on video making vulgar and racist gestures during UW’s victory over the Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois.  

“Our events should be a place for everyone to enjoy the excitement of college sports,” the statement said. “The University of Wisconsin, Northwestern University and the Big Ten Conference promote good sportsmanship, appropriate fan behavior and a welcoming atmosphere for all fans at all athletic events. Racist behavior at our venues is unacceptable and we will take action promptly to address it.”

The ticket-holder has been identified by the Northwestern and Wisconsin athletic departments. He is not a current UW-Madison student or employee, per the statement from Blank and McIntosh. 

The statement also said that UW is notifying him that he no longer is welcome at any future UW athletics event and are prohibiting him from purchasing tickets through its platform.

The University of Wisconsin official Twitter account posted a response to the UW fan’s actions Thursday. The account condemned “the abhorrent anti-Asian actions of an attendee at the Northwestern game this week.” 

The statement from Blank and McIntosh was posted shortly after. 

The UW athletics department first denounced the UW fan’s actions on Twitter on Wednesday after a video showing what happened circulated on social media. 

UW athletics responded via a tweet saying: “We are deeply disturbed by this behavior and find it abhorrent & disgusting. This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger. We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events.”

The fan was seated across the court from the UW bench and adjacent to the Northwestern student section. A video was posted on social media of him standing up flipping off the student section then making a racist gesture.

The video then cuts to the fan talking to a Northwestern official followed by him being escorted out by multiple Northwestern personnel and at least one police officer.

“Northwestern explicitly prohibits any and all forms of discrimination and harassment of students, coaches, staff, officials or guests,” a Northwestern spokesperson said in an email Wednesday to the State Journal. “The actions by an individual at Tuesday’s men’s basketball game towards the Wildcats student section were unacceptable and a violation of our fan code of conduct. We appreciate those who spoke up and brought this behavior to our attention so event staff could take the appropriate steps to remove him from Welsh-Ryan Arena.”

