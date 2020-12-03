Tyler Wahl version 2.0 has provides a big boost for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team

Future is bright

Wahl indeed is confident in both areas he worked to improve since last March.

While UW charts shooting numbers in practice, Wahl said he doesn’t pay attention to them. “It goes in a lot more than it did last year,” he said.

As for his bigger body — he also grew an height and now is listed at 6-foot-9 — Wahl immediately noticed the benefit of those gains as well. “I don’t get pushed around at all,” he said, “and I’m kind of the initiator now.”

Wahl doesn’t have to be a star on a team with six seniors. He can continue his jack-of-all-trades role, albeit a more durable version with the ability — and confidence — to add more on offense when necessary.

The beauty of Wahl always has been the willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team win. Some of that comes from being raised by a father who played the game — Tim Wahl was a standout at Mankato State in the late 1970s and early 1980s — and stressed the importance of keeping his teammates involved on offense while playing hard on the other end of the court.