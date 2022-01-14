Tyler Wahl turns in a complete performance as Wisconsin men's basketball gets even with Ohio State

Tyler Wahl was sick when the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team last played Ohio State on Dec. 11 in Columbus, Ohio.

He probably shouldn’t have played against Indiana the previous game and then was still fighting symptoms against the Buckeyes four days later. He only contributed three points, one rebound, two assists and one steal as the Badgers fell to the Buckeyes in their first meeting this season.

“I wouldn't use (being sick) as an excuse,” Wahl said Thursday night after the teams squared off in Madison. “They still came out and played pretty physical the first time and that was one of our things coming in, we weren't going to let them come in the Kohl Center and get the best of us. We played really hard today. We were able to do what we needed to do to win the game.”

Wahl was fully healthy this time around and a key factor for the 13th-ranked Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in their 78-68 victory over the 16th-ranked Buckeyes in the rematch.

Seven minutes into the first half Thursday night, Wahl had four points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal. But that wasn’t enough; he wanted to try and accomplish something he hadn’t yet this season.