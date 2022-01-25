Tyler Wahl returns to practice in limited capacity, status uncertain for Nebraska

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball junior forward Tyler Wahl returned to practice in a limited capacity Monday.
Wahl sustained an ankle injury against Northwestern on Jan. 18 and was unavailable for the Badgers’ game against Michigan State on Friday.
He didn’t practice the days in between the Northwestern and Michigan State games, but he has been participating in “light” practice since Monday — the Badgers didn’t practice Saturday and Sunday. Wahl is out of the walking boot that he wore during the game against the Spartans.
His status is undecided for Thursday’s game at Nebraska.
“He's done a little bit more each day,” UW coach Greg Gard said Tuesday. “We don't know where it'll be on Thursday. We’ll have to see how he reacts to what he does. How he feels the next day from what he's done the previous day. We don't know for sure what it will be. And if it is, what amount it will be, too? We got a couple days here to help him try to continue to get better.”
Wahl was injured when he collided with Northwestern’s Ryan Young with 7 minutes, 27 seconds left in the victory over the Wildcats. He continued to play through the pain but left to get his ankle checked with 6:26 left. He returned to the court with 4:47 left and added two points, three rebounds and two assists.
Wahl, who had played in every game this season prior to Friday, is UW’s third-leading scorer with 11.0 points per game and second-leading rebounder with 5.7 per game. The Michigan State game was the first one he’s missed in his collegiate career.
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Current: Two seed, facing Seattle
Last week: Three seed
Lunardi has seven Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the second-most of any conference, and the Badgers share the two line with Purdue.
Lunardi was predicting the Badgers will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but his most updated bracket was released before Michigan State’s win at the Kohl Center.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: One seed, facing Norfolk State
Last week: Two seed
Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, and he has been high on them since their Maui Invitational win in December. The Badgers are the highest-seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s latest projection, which was released before the Michigan State game.
“The Badgers have been one of the more pleasant surprises this season,” Palm wrote last week. “They were picked for ninth in the Big Ten in our preseason predictions, but nobody expected newcomer Johnny Davis to play like an All-American in the first half of the season. Davis has helped propel Wisconsin to the top of the Big Ten and now, the top line of the bracket.”
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
👀 @BaylorMBB makes the jump up to a 1 seed in @tsnmike's latest Bracket Forecast— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 21, 2022
What do you think of his tournament field? 👇 pic.twitter.com/3NBwpYP1W4
UW remained the highest of the Big Ten teams in DeCourcy’s bracket Friday, but the Spartans were a four seed before they beat UW.
Neither of the teams UW plays this week is expected to make the tournament, so the Badgers can’t afford bad losses to these lesser foes.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 21 in the NET rankings Monday, down three spots from last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 5-2 in Quadrant 1 games, 5-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and combined 5-0 in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. Nebraska likely will be a Quadrant 3 game for UW, while Minnesota is right on the edge between a Quadrant 2 or 3 game for the Badgers.