Tyler Wahl returns to practice in limited capacity, status uncertain for Nebraska

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball junior forward Tyler Wahl returned to practice in a limited capacity Monday.

Wahl sustained an ankle injury against Northwestern on Jan. 18 and was unavailable for the Badgers’ game against Michigan State on Friday.

He didn’t practice the days in between the Northwestern and Michigan State games, but he has been participating in “light” practice since Monday — the Badgers didn’t practice Saturday and Sunday. Wahl is out of the walking boot that he wore during the game against the Spartans.

His status is undecided for Thursday’s game at Nebraska.

“He's done a little bit more each day,” UW coach Greg Gard said Tuesday. “We don't know where it'll be on Thursday. We’ll have to see how he reacts to what he does. How he feels the next day from what he's done the previous day. We don't know for sure what it will be. And if it is, what amount it will be, too? We got a couple days here to help him try to continue to get better.”