 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyler Wahl returns to practice in limited capacity, status uncertain for Nebraska
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Tyler Wahl returns to practice in limited capacity, status uncertain for Nebraska

  • 0

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball junior forward Tyler Wahl returned to practice in a limited capacity Monday.

Wahl sustained an ankle injury against Northwestern on Jan. 18 and was unavailable for the Badgers’ game against Michigan State on Friday. 

He didn’t practice the days in between the Northwestern and Michigan State games, but he has been participating in “light” practice since Monday — the Badgers didn’t practice Saturday and Sunday. Wahl is out of the walking boot that he wore during the game against the Spartans.

His status is undecided for Thursday’s game at Nebraska. 

“He's done a little bit more each day,” UW coach Greg Gard said Tuesday. “We don't know where it'll be on Thursday. We’ll have to see how he reacts to what he does. How he feels the next day from what he's done the previous day. We don't know for sure what it will be. And if it is, what amount it will be, too? We got a couple days here to help him try to continue to get better.”

Wahl was injured when he collided with Northwestern’s Ryan Young with 7 minutes, 27 seconds left in the victory over the Wildcats. He continued to play through the pain but left to get his ankle checked with 6:26 left. He returned to the court with 4:47 left and added two points, three rebounds and two assists.

Wahl, who had played in every game this season prior to Friday, is UW’s third-leading scorer with 11.0 points per game and second-leading rebounder with 5.7 per game. The Michigan State game was the first one he’s missed in his collegiate career. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics