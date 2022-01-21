 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyler Wahl out for Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Michigan State
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Tyler Wahl out for Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Michigan State

  • 0

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball junior forward Tyler Wahl will not play in Friday’s game against Michigan State. 

Wahl sustained an ankle injury against Northwestern on Tuesday and was deemed unavailable an hour and a half before the 8 p.m. tipoff against the Spartans. 

Wahl was injured when he collided with Northwestern’s Ryan Young with 7 minutes, 27 seconds left in the Badgers’ victory over the Wildcats. He continued to play through the pain but left to get his ankle checked out with 6:26 left. He returned to the court with 4:47 left and added two points, three rebounds and two assists through the end of the game. 

UW coach Greg Gard said Wahl was held out of practice on Wednesday in order to preserve his ability to play on Friday. Gard said on Thursday the intention was for Wahl to play against Michigan State. 

Wahl, who had played in each game this season prior to Friday, is UW’s third-leading scorer with 11.0 points per game and second-leading rebounder with 5.7 per game.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics