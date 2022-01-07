Tyler Wahl handles challenges on both ends of the court as Wisconsin men's basketball downs Iowa

Wahl scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half, providing a lift when Davis went scoreless for the first 8-plus minutes after the break. Wahl kicked off the second half with a hook-shot jumper. He added a second-chance turnaround jumper less than two minutes later off of a Davis miss.

Wahl also scored in transition after Crowl stole the ball from Iowa’s Joe Toussaint with 16:13 left in the game. Wahl finished the play in dramatic fashion with a dunk that had fans on their feet as the Badgers went up by 19 points — their largest lead at that point.

UW finished with 18 second-chance points with Wahl contributing seven of those, including some off his own misses.

He also added two assists, one to Davis and one to Crowl, both in the first half. He found Crowl down low for an easy bucket and then 30 seconds later kicked the ball out to Davis for a 3-pointer.

UW scored four points off Wahl’s two second-half steals. Wahl stole the ball from Iowa’s Ahron Ulis and passed it to Davis for a dunk. His steal with 2:55 led to a pair of Davison free throws after he was fouled by Jordan Bohannon.