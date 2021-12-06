Two Wisconsin men’s basketball players earn Big Ten weekly honors

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team has a player recognized in the Big Ten weekly honors for the second week in a row.
Brad Davison was named Big Ten co-Player of the Week and Chucky Hepburn earned the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week award.
Davison led the team with 27 points on 9-for-16 shooting in the Badgers’ 70-66 win over Georgia Tech last Wednesday. He also added 20 points and four rebounds against Marquette on Saturday.
It’s the first time Davison has been named Big Ten Player of the Week in his five seasons. He was the last UW freshman to earn Freshman of the Week honors, which he won in February 2018.
Hepburn combined for 22 points, nine assists and four rebounds over the two games. He hadn’t scored in double digits since the season opener against St. Francis College Brooklyn on Nov. 9 until his 15 points against Marquette.
“It's great they got some notice from the outside,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “It's great for [Hepburn’s] family, you know, his mom and dad back in Omaha and brother and everything, his fans there. I know from a Chucky standpoint, it's great, but he's going to have his hands full the next two days preparing for Indiana and what they bring in, who he's gonna have to match up with.”