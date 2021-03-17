Two jobs, one man: Jim Snider navigates busy March as strength and conditioning coach for two of Wisconsin's NCAA tournament-bound major programs

Tiedt said the fact the football program was in its offseason made it easier to fill those positions. By the time it was decided that winter sports such as men’s basketball and men’s hockey would play this season, Tiedt said it was too late to restart the interview process to fill Helland’s spot.

“We haven’t done anything since because I didn’t think it was fair for any of the coaches to then do a search during their seasons,” Tiedt said. “So we maintained status quo. Our coaches were supportive of us being able to make this work and were flexible and understanding, and the goal now is to do a search when the seasons are done here in April.”

50/50 split

Snider previously handled the men’s and women’s hockey programs, but UW reallocated resources so the latter role would be off his plate this season. Meanwhile, Helland’s administrative responsibilities were transitioned to Kevin Schultz, who was promoted to director of strength and conditioning for Olympic sports last year.

Tiedt said the plan has been for Snider to split his time between the men’s basketball and men’s hockey teams as evenly as possible. He rarely attended road games with either program during the regular season, though that partly was due to UW limiting its travel party due to COVID-19 concerns.