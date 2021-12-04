‘Turbocharged’ Johnny Davis leads Wisconsin men's basketball past Marquette for fifth-straight win

While Hepburn and Davison both said it’s good to get out of his way sometimes, UW coach Greg Gard said Davis will be the first to share that he couldn’t get the individual accolades without his teammates.

“He's been able to be effective because of the teammates around him,” Gard said. “Finding them in the right spots, but also the floor spacing that gets created. When you got … the ability to knock down threes … the spacing that creates bigger alleys for him. That doesn't happen if you don't have to guard the other guys on the floor.”

Davis finished with five rebounds against the Golden Eagles and his defensive pressure helped the Badgers force 13 Marquette turnovers. His lone block in the game was actually a double team with 7-footer Steven Crowl.

The pair blocked both sides of Marquette freshman guard Emarion Ellis and jumped to knock the ball out of his hands. The Golden Eagles maintained possession, but Crowl grabbed the next rebound which allowed Davis to score on the next play.

Davis has scored at least 15 points in all seven games this season, averaging a team-best 20.1 points per game.