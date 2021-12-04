‘Turbocharged’ Johnny Davis leads Wisconsin men's basketball past Marquette for fifth-straight win

When you’re playing with a guy as talented as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s Johnny Davis, freshman Chucky Hepburn said sometimes it’s better to step aside and let him do his thing.
“Johnny is a great player,” Hepburn said of the sophomore guard. “We talk to each other all the time. And sometimes it's ‘Get Johnny the ball and get the f out of the way.’"
Davis had yet another standout performance in the Badgers’ 89-76 win over Marquette on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
He finished with 25 points — just five off his 30-point career high — on 9-for-14 shooting to go along with five rebounds.
UW had an 18-4 run over 6:05 in the second half to pull away for good. Davis was down on the block with 14:14 left in the game and bodied through a double team to kick out to freshman Lorne Bowman for a 3-pointer. Davis utilized a spin move into a jumper on the Badgers’ next possession to widen the lead to 51-43.
He scored nine of the 18 points in the run.
Davis made it clear in the postgame news conference that scoring isn’t the only way he helps his team win. He was held to just four points in the second half against Georgia Tech last Wednesday.
He said he wasn’t getting clear shots against the Yellow Jackets so he looked to Brad Davison, who had the hot hand. Davis still finished with 15 points and led the team with five assists while also adding six rebounds in UW’s first true road victory of the season.
“Same end result,” Davis said. “We won both games, I don't need to score to make an impact on the game.”
Davis’ lone 3-pointer Saturday came with 7:13 left in the first half, giving the Badgers their first lead of the game at 20-18.
He also showed his versatility on offense, shooting five jumpers, one 3-pointer and taking two driving layups. His ability to score in different ways made it difficult to defend against, according to Marquette coach Shaka Smart.
“He's turbocharged, he's got a quick burst to him,” Smart said. “That makes him really, really tough to deal with. I think the stuff that they do posting him up, he's very effective out of that. We kept telling our guys, ‘He's not going to pass it when he puts it down. He's going to score.’”
While Hepburn and Davison both said it’s good to get out of his way sometimes, UW coach Greg Gard said Davis will be the first to share that he couldn’t get the individual accolades without his teammates.
“He's been able to be effective because of the teammates around him,” Gard said. “Finding them in the right spots, but also the floor spacing that gets created. When you got … the ability to knock down threes … the spacing that creates bigger alleys for him. That doesn't happen if you don't have to guard the other guys on the floor.”
Davis finished with five rebounds against the Golden Eagles and his defensive pressure helped the Badgers force 13 Marquette turnovers. His lone block in the game was actually a double team with 7-footer Steven Crowl.
The pair blocked both sides of Marquette freshman guard Emarion Ellis and jumped to knock the ball out of his hands. The Golden Eagles maintained possession, but Crowl grabbed the next rebound which allowed Davis to score on the next play.
Davis has scored at least 15 points in all seven games this season, averaging a team-best 20.1 points per game.
“He's so dynamic,” Davison said. “On the offensive end he does so much. On the defensive end he does so much for us, too. His ability to create space, get to his shot, he can score at all three levels. In my opinion, he’s one of the best scores in the country. And he's shown that night in and night out. So as one of his teammates, me and Chucky, we just get out of the way sometimes and let him do his thing. It's pretty impressive to watch.”