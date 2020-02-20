Tough choice for Sussex Hamilton's Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Coach K at Duke, his dad at UW-Milwaukee, or beloved Northwestern?

And NU fans couldn't help but enjoy what sounded like a slip of the tongue from Baldwin: "I think that when I — if I — come in, I can really make an impact."

* * *

In the locker room before the game against Evanston, Cerroni had a stern warning for his players.

"There's a little history here between Patrick and this team," he said. "I say this because it's relevant. They feel like this young man let them down or whatever because he was going to Loyola (Academy) instead of Evanston. I'm telling you right now they are using that as motivation. He's one of ours and we will protect him. You will not let them 'punk' him like I think they want to do. Have his back."

Indeed, Baldwin was set to play at Loyola Academy before his father took the Milwaukee job and moved the family up I-94.

Shortly after tipoff, Pat Baldwin arrived and sat behind the Hamilton bench. He had zoomed up from Indianapolis, where his Panthers beat IUPUI in overtime.

"Did you put the Batmobile in action?" a friend asked.

Baldwin grinned and replied, "It was like when (Shawn) was pregnant."