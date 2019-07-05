Duke won the Jalen Johnson sweepstakes.
The former Sun Prairie standout announced on Twitter Thursday that he had chosen the Blue Devils.
#TheBrotherhood😈 I’M COMING‼️ pic.twitter.com/ryxNzkXY4J— Jalen Johnson (@Jalen_J23) July 4, 2019
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program was among Johnson’s finalists, a group that also included Kentucky and Arizona.
UW was hoping to add Johnson to a 2020 recruiting class that includes sibling wings Johnny and Jordan Davis from La Crosse Central and Lorne Bowman, a point guard from the Detroit area.
But Duke was long considered the favorite for the 6-foot-8 Johnson, who will be a senior next season at Glendale Nicolet High School.
Johnson helped lead Sun Prairie to the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in boys basketball during his sophomore season before transferring to Nicolet.
He earned first-team all-state honors and was The Associated Press boys basketball player of the year as a junior, while helping Nicolet win the Division 2 championship last March at the Kohl Center.
Johnson is ranked fourth nationally in the 2020 class, according to ESPN.