Tom Oates: Your guide to a better NCAA tournament bracket

This year it’s not where you play but who you play: Even with no home-court advantage, all paths aren't created equal. Among the 1 seeds, Gonzaga has the easiest regional, with only No. 2 Iowa looking formidable. Michigan, which might be without injured forward Isaiah Livers, got the most brutal draw, with conference tournament champions Alabama, Texas and Georgetown in its region along with rugged Florida State. The Big Ten is the nation's strongest conference and Baylor might have to plow through the University of Wisconsin, Purdue and Ohio State to reach the Final Four.

When picking the Final Four, remember the committee is usually right: Of the 124 spots in the Final Four since 1989, only 13 were filled by teams worse than a No. 5 seed. Still, in the past nine years, three No. 7s, a 9, a 10 and two 11s made it to the final weekend. As a rule of thumb, the seeds in the Final Four should add up to single digits or, at most, the low teens.

Don’t go fishing for a champion: No. 1 seeds have won 11 of the past 15 titles, with one No. 2 and two No. 3s also bathing in confetti. Since 1998 only one team seeded lower than a No. 3 — No. 7 Connecticut in 2014 — won the title. There have been two or more No. 1 seeds in the Final Four three times in the last five years.