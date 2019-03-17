The truth is, it could have been worse.
The University of Wisconsin could have been placed in a regional with Duke.
It looked like that was at least a possibility Sunday after the NCAA men's basketball tournament field was announced. The selection committee placed UW as the No. 5 seed in the South Region facing No. 12 Oregon in San Jose, Calif., with potential games against No. 4 seed Kansas State in the second round and a rematch with No. 1 seed Virginia looming after that.
San Jose will also be the site for another four-team pod featuring No. 4 and No. 5 seeds Virginia Tech and Mississippi State, respectively. Those two were placed in the East Region and are facing the prospect of a Sweet 16 game with Duke. Had the committee merely flip-flopped the two San Jose pods, UW could be in their sneakers right now, staring at a major roadblock, one with Blue Devils on the front of its jerseys.
That isn't to say the Badgers fear any team or should fear any team. They've navigated their way through one of the nation's most difficult schedules with a 23-10 record. And fresh in their minds are tournament victories over three No. 1 seeds — Arizona in 2014, Kentucky in 2015 and Villanova in 2017.
In a year when parity has taken over college basketball, however, Duke, the No. 1 overall seed, is the only team in the field that should truly scare anyone, especially now that freshman sensation Zion Williamson has returned from a knee injury. Avoiding the Blue Devils for as long as possible is a break for any team hoping to make a long tournament run.
That isn't meant as a slight to Virginia or any of the other high-quality teams on the one and two seed lines. But it does give us something to think about as we scope out the tournament path UW would have to slog through to get to the second weekend or beyond.
The truth is, as long as Duke isn't standing in the way, most of this year's potential tournament paths are created equal. Or as close to equal as the tournament committee could get on a Sunday when it declared definitively that the championship game of the Big Ten Conference tournament is little more than an exhibition game.
THE BRACKET!#SelectionSunday | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/JCpvetRGN1— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2019
So even though UW drew Pac-12 Conference tournament champion Oregon in its NCAA opener and faces a potential second-round game with Big 12 Conference regular-season co-champion Kansas State followed by a possible game against ACC regular-season co-champion Virginia in the Sweet 16, it just doesn't matter all that much.
Yeah, UW has a reasonably difficult draw, especially with No. 2 seed Tennessee and No. 3 seed Purdue looming on the other side of the regional bracket. But the Badgers are used to that, having played in 19 consecutive tournaments until missing out last season.
"Regardless of who we were going to get, regardless of what seed line we were going to be on, this time of year there aren't any easy ones," coach Greg Gard said. "They're all very worthy opponents. They're going to be a challenge. Oregon is no different than anybody else we would have seen in terms of the challenge presented."
Indeed, the Badgers know first-hand that things such as seed, opponent and location aren't nearly as important as people make them out to be.
"Through experience, we've learned that it doesn't matter," senior forward Ethan Happ said. "Last time we were in the tournament, we thought we had a pretty good team and then we were sent out to Buffalo and we had to play Villanova our second game. No team looks past anybody. That's not something that we're doing to do, either."
Villanova was the defending national champion and No. 1 overall seed in 2017, but eighth-seeded UW knocked it off anyway. So while some might look at UW's opener against red-hot Oregon in the middle of Pac-12 country as a slight from the committee, it really isn't. Or if some see Virginia — which has lost only three games, two of them to Duke — as an impossible task, it really isn't, either.
The Badgers certainly don't feel that way, not after losing by seven to Virginia in a closely contested game in November. Besides, UW's approach has always been to play its game and not worry about the opponent.
"One thing that we've always emphasized with our teams, and we've already talked about it today, is that you can't deviate from what's made you good and what's gotten you to this point," Gard said. "Because of environment, because of the attention, because of the spotlight that gets put on this time of year, sometimes individuals or teams can get off track a little bit and try to do some things or deviate in a way that's not been normal for how the team has played during the year. You have to stay true to what's made you good. Referring to worrying more about yourself is a really true analogy of that and description of that. We have to make sure we stay true to what's made us good and always find things that we can improve upon."
Indeed, UW has a chance to make a run in this tournament and, in a field as evenly balanced as this one, worrying about who, when and where is counterproductive. Any success the Badgers have in the next few weeks will depend not on their opponent but on whether they can find some consistency on offense. And, of course, avoiding Duke.