Tom Oates: Wisconsin Badgers' 2000 NCAA Final Four squad left blueprint for rising from trying season

"I think my teammates were more upset about it than I was," Kelley said. "They were like, 'That's not right for him to call you out like that. You're a team player.' I felt the support from them. Then our whole locker room was (united). Sometimes you go against your coach like, 'You know what? Were going to show him.' That's how we kind of came together that year."

The Badgers won 11 of their last 15 games, with all four losses coming to Michigan State. Behind an impenetrable defense and the suddenly hot hand of guard Jon Bryant, UW was a synchronized machine during its NCAA run.

"The year we went to the Final Four, there were a lot of ups and downs," center Andy Kowske said. "Pretty much the whole season it was looking like we weren't going to get in the tournament. We just stuck together and we didn't quit. I know there was a point in time where Coach Bennett challenged Mike in the middle of that season and we rallied around that. We never folded. This team right now going through some of the turmoil of the last two weeks, they could fold. But they're not. They're going to stick together. They're a good team and they've had a really tough schedule so far, which I'm sure has toughened them up even more. If they just stick together, they're going to be fine."