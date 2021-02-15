Tom Oates: Wisconsin Badgers crash and burn with all eyes on showdown against Michigan Wolverines

"What we did in the first half is what we wanted to do in the second half, but that's what they did to us," forward Aleem Ford said. "They put us on our heels and made us uncomfortable on the offensive end and they were able to get comfortable on the offensive end themselves. So it's just putting together a complete 40 minutes and when they punch us to punch back. The second half today we didn't do really a good job with that and just being the aggressor."

Losing a game they had under control was what made the loss to Michigan so telling and, for the Badgers, so painful.

"Obviously, we don't want to take any (losses)," Trice said. "But this one, where we did lead for most of the game, definitely hurts. We're definitely going to watch the film and figure out what went wrong, especially in the second half. We've still got a lot of opportunities here in the second half of the season and really in these last five games. We've got a lot of top-tier teams, so we can't hang our heads for too long. Just get back and get better and be ready to attack the next day."

The Badgers have been saying that for months. Now time is running out.

Photos: Badgers struggle in second half as Wolverines storm back