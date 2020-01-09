Tom Oates: Talented Illini spoil Badgers' chance to build on recent success in latest Big Ten test

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Told you it wasn't going to be easy. Every game UW plays in the Big Ten could end up looking like this one.

Still, UW missed out on a golden opportunity when it had a 63-56 lead with 4 minutes, 50 seconds to play and four fouls apiece on Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Illinois' two big men. The Badgers didn't make enough plays on offense after that, a bit of a surprise since they had closed out so well at Ohio State.

"They closed it out much better than we did," guard Kobe King said.

Before that, UW showcased many of the things that had come together in their previous four games. With center Micah Potter getting in the swing after missing the first 10 games, freshman Tyler Wahl becoming a versatile contributor and some of the others adjusting to expanded roles, Gard has many more offensive options than he had earlier in the season. Indeed, UW got scoring from eight players in the opening half.

Another big change from earlier in the season was how aggressively UW attacked the basket. The Badgers were guilty of settling for 3-point shots in previous games, but they went right at Illinois this time. Proof of that came at the free throw line. The Badgers were in the bonus at the 10:15 mark of the first half and the 12:26 mark in the second. They had Cockburn on the bench with his fourth four with 9:33 to play.