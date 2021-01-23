Tom Oates: Pandemic-altered season still presents unique opportunity for veteran Wisconsin Badgers

Still, finding consistent offense has been a real struggle since the Big Ten season began. In nine Big Ten games, UW is shooting a mere 41.9% compared to its opponents' 43.3%. The Badgers haven't cracked 43.6% in any of their last five games.

"I'd say (we're) settling (for 3s) early in the game," forward Aleem Ford said. "The games where we do shoot well on the perimeter is when we pound it inside early and often and get to the free throw line and play inside-out. The games where we struggle we settle for those 3s early. We just needed to do a better job of pounding it inside."

To date, UW's offense has functioned well only in spurts. The Badgers have to even things out soon because it's too hard to win consistently in the Big Ten when shooting low percentages, especially when the defense also plays sporadically.

"One of the things we really want to get going on this team is winning three games in a row (in the Big Ten)," forward Nate Reuvers said. "We've won two and then we've lost at various times this season. We want to get three in a row going and get on a win streak. Obviously, it's frustrating when you put two games together and then you don't play as well as you have been on that next one. We've got to find a way to get rolling here as we head down the stretch if we want to accomplish some of the goals we set for this season."