Tom Oates: NCAA tournament scenario makes Saturday's game important for Badgers

Amid the organized chaos that is men's college basketball this season, the key word is balance.

Led by the Big Ten Conference, where 12 of the 14 teams still have a legitimate chance to reach the NCAA tournament a month before Selection Sunday, the six major conferences are short on national title contenders and long on bubble teams.

So where does that leave the University of Wisconsin, which has an unsightly 14-10 record but is conducting a torrid love affair with the analytics people?

In need of five more wins, that's where. Starting Saturday. Heck, especially Saturday.

This is the second year the NCAA tournament selection committee is using its just-developed NET rankings and, with seven regular-season games remaining, the Badgers are ranked 31st. UW is one of only two teams in the top 38 with double-digit losses (No. 29 Purdue is the other). Both are greatly aided by the remarkable depth of the Big Ten, which has 11 teams in the top 40.

It's not just the NET's computer that is helping the Badgers' resume, though. UW is 30th in ESPN's BPI rankings, 30th in the Sagarin rankings and 31st in the KenPom rankings. Currently, most of the bracket experts have it as an eighth or ninth seed.