Tom Oates: Micah Potter's impact on Badgers on full display in victory over Rutgers Scarlet Knights

To be sure, there are many reasons why UW is playing its best ball of the season. But finally getting Potter, a transfer from Ohio State, eligible in the 11th game has made Reuvers a more effective player and given UW a physicality in the lane that was lacking.

It didn't happen overnight, but now that Potter has settled into his role, UW is clicking on offense and able to compete on more even terms with bigger teams on the boards. That is basically the recipe the Badgers used to control the game against the Knights Sunday.

"I thought they complemented each other pretty well," UW coach Greg Gard said of Reuvers and Potter. "We needed — with as big and physical as Carter and Johnson are — to be able to shuttle guys in, which is a luxury we didn't have when we were there two months ago. We were playing a little short-handed. That helped."

Reuvers and Potter have started two games together, but against a team like Rutgers that only puts one big man on the floor at a time, they usually spell one another. That keeps both of them fresh and allows Gard to throw different looks at the opponent since Reuvers is more of a finesse player and Potter is more of a power player. It's even tougher for the opponent because both can score from the rim all the way out to the 3-point line.