Tom Oates: Micah Potter can help Badgers overcome rocky start — even if he doesn't live up to hype

The best way Potter helped UW out was by doing the little things. All three of his baskets — a layup followed by two dunks — came when he dove to the rim and gave a penetrating guard a good target to hit. All five of his rebounds came on the defensive end. He set solid picks at the top of the key to free up shooters, especially D'Mitrik Trice, for open jump shots.

All of those things — getting easy baskets at the rim, controlling the defensive glass and setting picks to help teammates get free — would have come in handy during many of UW's five losses.

"He was wound a little tight, hence the three turnovers," coach Greg Gard said. "He already had his move in mind before he caught the first two and then there was the one-handed zinger he whipped out toward the radio and TV guys. After the game, he said, 'Coach, I need to slow down,' but it was to be expected because it's been awhile and he was excited about today. He brought physical presence, he rebounded well, he screened well and we'll continue to work on acclimating him, but we're happy to have him."

As much as UW needs all those things from Potter with the Big Ten season about to restart, there is one more thing he brings that is harder to quantify.