Tom Oates: John Erickson returned respectability to the Badgers men's basketball program

“Ivy had me interview the coaches,” Erickson told me in 2011. “He wasn’t sure who they were, so he said, ‘Well, you interview them.’ I interviewed (St. Joseph’s) Jack Ramsey and (Arizona State’s) Ned Wulk and (Utah’s) Jack Gardner and a whole bunch of guys that were well-known. They were trying to get a big-name coach, but I guess they all went back to their places and got raises. I remember the athletic board was meeting on April 1 and Ivy called me that day and said, ‘John, we’ve been trying to get a big-name coach, but we’re not able to get one. Do you think you’d be interested in taking the head job?’ I said, ‘Boy, I’d love to have it.’ He said, ‘OK, then. The athletic board will appoint you and you’re it.’ It was just like that.”