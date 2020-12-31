Tom Oates: Energy, effort make all the difference for Badgers in victory over rival Golden Gophers

On offense, UW scored 40 points in the paint. Remember, Maryland won Monday by scoring 38 paint points on the Badgers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I don't want to discredit Maryland, but I thought we didn't look right from the start," coach Greg Gard said. "For whatever reason, I thought we were a step slow, didn't have the same juice, the same pop. Why? I don't know. Today, I thought we were much more aggressive in all areas, specifically on the defensive end, and more connected. It's a different type of team to guard, so that's one thing. But I thought they did on both ends follow what the plan was, what we had talked about for a couple of days, what we worked on defensively. And then obviously offensively we got the ball in some pretty high-percentage areas."

UW's positive response should prove valuable over the next three months. With no fans in the seats, teams have to create their own energy. And even a veteran team like UW needs a reminder now and then.