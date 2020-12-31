Tom Oates: Energy, effort make all the difference for Badgers in victory over rival Golden Gophers

The Big Ten Conference men's basketball season is still in its early stages, but there have been enough startling scores so far that every team has been put on warning.
Yes, even the ranked teams. Which, by the way, is most of them. Nine of the 14 Big Ten teams were in this week's top 25 poll.
The warning that's been sounded? In this year's Big Ten, it doesn't matter how talented you are, how deep you are or how much experience you have, if you don't come ready to scratch and claw and give maximum effort on both ends of the floor, you're probably going to get beat.
No one knows that better than the sixth-ranked University of Wisconsin Badgers after they split two games at the Kohl Center this week, being upset by unranked Maryland Monday and rebounding with an impressive 71-59 victory over red-hot and 21st-ranked Minnesota Thursday.
The difference between the two games can be summed up in a single word: Energy.
UW was highly energized against Minnesota after coming out flat against Maryland. This time, the Badgers brought non-stop effort and aggressiveness that showed up on both ends of the floor as UW rolled to an improbable 60-34 lead with 8 minutes to play.
"Energy was the biggest thing we were focused on after the Maryland loss," guard D'Mitrik Trice said.
First and foremost, the Badgers overwhelmed the Gophers, who were coming off upsets of Iowa and Michigan State in which they averaged 91.5 points per game, with relentless defense that kept dynamic Minnesota guard Marcus Carr out of the paint and 7-foot Liam Robbins away from the rim. However, the Badgers also set the tone on offense with big men Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter attacking the rim repeatedly even though Minnesota had Robbins, the Big Ten's leading shot-blocker, waiting for them.
"The biggest thing is we wanted to make sure we were bringing the energy, pounding it inside and making sure we had a lot of energy on defense because if we can take them out of their rhythm, obviously you can see what happens with a great offensive team like that," Potter said.
The energy showed up most on defense. Minnesota was limited to 31.3% overall and 22.6% from 3-point range, numbers that were inflated by a late Gophers surge after the outcome had been decided. When UW took its 26-point lead with 8:00 left, Minnesota was shooting 21.6% (11-for-51) from the field.
On offense, UW scored 40 points in the paint. Remember, Maryland won Monday by scoring 38 paint points on the Badgers.
"I don't want to discredit Maryland, but I thought we didn't look right from the start," coach Greg Gard said. "For whatever reason, I thought we were a step slow, didn't have the same juice, the same pop. Why? I don't know. Today, I thought we were much more aggressive in all areas, specifically on the defensive end, and more connected. It's a different type of team to guard, so that's one thing. But I thought they did on both ends follow what the plan was, what we had talked about for a couple of days, what we worked on defensively. And then obviously offensively we got the ball in some pretty high-percentage areas."
UW's positive response should prove valuable over the next three months. With no fans in the seats, teams have to create their own energy. And even a veteran team like UW needs a reminder now and then.
"Absolutely," Potter said. "It's a lot different playing in an arena without any fans, regardless of whether you're away or at home. You can feed off of the fans. Having older guys does make it easier, but that was something that obviously was lacking in the Maryland game. That's something we emphasized all week in practice. Even right after the Maryland game we all knew what needed to be fixed. That was something we emphasized in practice. That was something that Carter Higginbottom — aka Boogie — (helped with) on the bench. Coach really emphasized him to be a leader on the bench and make sure the bench had a lot of energy because Maryland had a lot of energy and we saw something that we wanted to emulate."
Despite its lack of energy, UW held a four-point halftime lead against Maryland before falling behind in the second half. The Badgers held a seven-point halftime lead over the Gophers, but stayed aggressive in the second half and blew the game open with a 31-12 scoring binge.
"The biggest thing was just making sure we kept the same energy we had in the first half, making adjustments for certain things, how they were guarding it, how we can guard certain things," Potter said. "But the biggest thing was just the energy. Making sure we came out ready to go, came out firing, attacking the paint, getting it inside, being physical on defense, moving our feet, all that kind of stuff."
It's a lesson the Badgers had better remember because the Big Ten is tougher and deeper than ever this year. As good as UW is, it's not consistently strong enough on defense or on the boards to take a night off.
"Any team can beat anybody if you don't come out with a passion and energy," Trice said. "Not just on the court but with your reserves on the bench, with your coaching staff. You've got to bring your own energy. If you don't, you can take an 'L' any night because there's no easy games in the Big Ten this year."
Consider that a lesson learned for UW.
Photos: Badgers bury Golden Gophers with red-hot second half