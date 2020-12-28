Tom Oates: Celebration on hold after Wisconsin Badgers' stunning letdown against Maryland Terrapins

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Badgers failed to match the Terps' energy in the game and didn't have what would have been an energized home crowd after the Michigan State win to help them find some. They also faced what for them was a tough matchup with Maryland's small lineup, forcing Gard to use only one of his two big men, Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter, at the same time. Finally, defense is always a work-in-progress for UW at this point in the season because players must learn to be in the right place at the right time, which made defending Maryland's small lineup a relatively new experience for this team.

Put it all together and you had one of the worst halves of defensive basketball in recent UW history.

"We've played some teams that do different things," Gard said. "I think any time you've got that many ballhandlers on the floor it puts you in a position where you end up exchanging a lot of things and playing different combinations of lineups. They played small a fair amount of both halves. I thought that at times gave us trouble even though we went to just playing one big at a time. ... Did we get spread out too much? Did we get out of our gaps too much? But you give up a 3 here and there and then you start getting nervous and you creep out a little bit more and you create some gaps. They were able to take advantage of every mistake we made."